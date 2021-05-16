How long does it take to charge an electric vehicle?What you need to know





Charging an electric vehicle is not like filling a petrol tank. It takes more than a few minutes to resume driving, but it can be an obstacle depending on the distance you drive.

But how long does it take to charge an electric vehicle? All electric car batteries are different, so it’s not an easy question to answer. It all depends on the size of the battery and how much power it can actually consume at one time.

Electric vehicle charge type and speed estimate 20-80% 0-100% Level 1 (slow): 40kWh battery 8h 53m14h 39m Level 1 (slow): 82kWh battery 18h 13m30h 3m Level 2 (fast): 40kWh battery 3h 48m6h 17m Level 2 (Fast): 82kWh Battery 7h48m12h 53m Level 3 (50kW Rapid): 40kWh Battery 0h32m0h 52m Level 3 (50kW Rapid): 82kWh Battery 1h5m1h 48m

Currently, there are three types of electric vehicle chargers: low speed, high speed, and high speed. The name is pretty self-explanatory, but it’s important for future electric car owners to understand all the differences.

The charging speed of a car is measured in kilowatts and is also referred to as kW. Classifying a charger as slow, fast, or fast all depends on its speed, and of course, the higher the number, the faster the car will recharge.

Level 1 (slow) charging: Slow or level 1 charging means that the charging speed is less than 7kW. Normally, these chargers are about 3kW, but there are also 5kW slow chargers. The slow charger uses alternating current (AC) and can take hours to days to fully charge the car.

Level 2 (Fast) Charging: This covers the range of 7kW to 22kW and can charge the car battery much faster than the slow charger. They aren’t particularly “fast”, but they usually charge the car in a few hours. But as usual, it all depends on the car you have. The fast charger also uses AC power.

Level 3 (Fast) Charging: Fast Charging is the fastest type of electric vehicle charging available, including speeds above 50kW. There are no strict restrictions on what makes up a quick charger, and some chargers can offer speeds up to 350kW. They are rare and few cars can actually handle that much power.

Probably the fastest charger you will encounter is between 50kW and 150kW. That said, Tesla owners will have access to 250kW superchargers built throughout the United States. A quick charger can usually charge a car in about an hour. They utilize direct current (DC) power.

Keep in mind that the charger can provide a certain maximum speed, but the charging speed of the car depends entirely on the car itself. Therefore, the 11 kW quick charger only provides a speed of 7 kW if the connected car cannot handle the faster ones. Therefore, you need to be familiar with the capabilities of your own car and the charging specifications provided by the manufacturer.

Electric Vehicle Charging: How fast can these popular EVs be charged?Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Tesla Model Y 10 miles per hour 29 miles per hour 162 miles per hour Tesla Model 311 miles per hour 30 miles per hour 175 miles per hour (15 minutes) Tesla Model X 5 miles per hour 20 miles per hour 175 miles (15 minutes) 15 min) Tesla Model S 7 mph 23 mph / 200 mph 15 min Chevrolet Bolt 4 mph / 25 mph / 100 mph (30 min) Ford Mustang Mach-E 3 mph / 28 mph / 59 mph (10 min) ) Audio e-tron 100% (129 hours) 1000% (10.5 hours) 80% (30 minutes) Nissan Leaf 100% (60 hours) 100% (11.5) 80% slow charging in 45 minutes

Slow chargers, as the name implies, are slow. In fact, it’s very slow because it doesn’t use very high voltages and is often referred to as a “trickle charger.” These chargers are usually the main sockets of glory, and the speed you get is comparable to buying a special adapter and plugging your car into the wall, like a phone or TV.

As an example, recharging a 40 kWh battery from 20% to 80% with a 3 kW charger would take about 9 hours. However, trying to move from 1% to 100% can take up to 15 hours. On the other hand, an 82 kWh battery takes more than 18 hours to slow down charging from 20% to 80%. 1% to 100% takes insane 30 hours to complete.

These numbers are approximate, but you can see how slow the car is charging.

Therefore, these are the chargers you want to avoid all over the world unless you have a good time to kill them while charging your car. Thankfully, you’re unlikely to encounter anything, due to their painfully slow charging speed.

You may be able to install a slow charger at home, but it’s a good idea to install a fast charger or see if your car manufacturer sells an adapter that plugs into a wall outlet.

Fast charge

In most cases, the car will be connected to a quick charger. Not only is it significantly faster than slow charging, but it also recharges fast enough to minimize battery degradation. This allows you to maintain a healthy balance and keep your car refilled and ready while maximizing battery life.

It’s especially useful if your car has a large battery. An 82 kWh battery takes about 13 hours to fully recharge with a 7 kW quick charger. Or it takes less than 8 hours to get between 20% and 80%. A 40 kWh battery, on the other hand, takes just over 6 hours to fully recharge, or less than 4 hours to reach 20% to 80%. Again, these are estimates and the actual car may actually differ.

Fast charge

Fast charging is the fastest way to charge your car, but it shouldn’t be done on a regular basis. Lithium batteries are fairly capricious and tend to deteriorate much faster when exposed to high voltages on a regular basis.

Or, at least, if you are exposed to excessive heat on a regular basis, you will get faster charging speeds. Deterioration of the battery affects the amount of charge it can hold, so the more it deteriorates, the worse the range.

Nowadays, many cars are equipped with a better cooling system to prevent the battery from overheating and to reduce deterioration. However, avoiding quick chargers as much as possible is still a good habit. That doesn’t mean you should never use a quick charger. Make sure it is your absolute last resort, or that you are in the middle of your trip and need to be physically recharged as quickly as possible.

The quick charger also enables long-distance travel. They are fairly commonplace, and even the slowest 50kW chargers can deliver 20-80% 82kWh batteries in an hour. Recharging from 1% to 100% takes about twice as long. A 40kWh battery takes about an hour from 1% to 100%, or just over 30 minutes from 20% to 80%.

Charging an electric vehicle: How much do you need to charge?

Your instinct may tell you to try to recharge your car to 100% each time, but you should try to avoid this. why? It’s not good for batteries. Therefore, if you want to maximize the life of your car’s battery, one of the things you can avoid is a full charge.

The general advice given to EV owners is to keep the car charged somewhere between 20% and 80%. Neither is too low, as it’s not good to sit too much on the charge. It applies to all lithium-ion batteries, whether in your car, your phone or your laptop.

Simply put, a lithium battery is filled with lithium ions that move between two different layers of lithium metal oxide and graphite. If all the lithium ions are in the metal oxide layer, it means that you have 100% charge, and if they are all in the graphite layer, it means that you have 0% charge. Means.

The problem is that too many ions in one layer will swell, strain the battery and accelerate its deterioration. It doesn’t matter which extreme you’re talking about, they’re both bad. Therefore, these situations should be avoided as much as possible.

A 50% charge is a true sweet spot, as it means that the placement of the ions is evenly divided, but it is not practical in practice. So it’s a good idea to keep everything between 20% and 80%, unless absolutely necessary. For example, you need the last kWh of electricity to make a long trip and get there.

The good news here is that charging to 80% is much easier than charging to 100%. This isn’t just because we add less power to the car.

Have you ever noticed that many tech companies advertise fast charging speeds up to the 80% mark? This is because the more power the battery has, the slower it will charge, and 80% of the time it will slow down. Even quick chargers, which can provide very fast recharging speeds, get closer to trickles as they approach 100%.

Trying to reach 100% can add a few hours to the total charge time, so it’s not worth doing unless absolutely necessary. The fact that you keep your battery in better health is just an additional bonus.

Electric Car Charging: Your Option

If you are thinking of buying an electric car, there are two main options. The first and most inconvenient option is to rely on public chargers. The other is to do it at home if possible.

As mentioned earlier, public charging should only be a really reliable charging method if you can’t charge at home. Whether it’s because you have to park on the street or not, your garage is weak or for some other reason.

Not only is public charging more expensive than home charging, but its feasibility depends on how good the local electric vehicle charging infrastructure is. If you can charge at home, you should. Even if you can’t install a dedicated household charger.

Electric vehicles can be charged from a standard wall power socket with the appropriate adapter, but this process is very time consuming. As mentioned earlier, even the smallest electric vehicle batteries can take tens of hours to charge. If you need to use your car on a regular basis, it’s not the kind you want.

Installing a quick charger at home is the best way to balance speed and convenience. You can expect to pay $ 400 to $ 700 for a basic wall-mounted Level 2 charger.

Fortunately, the US federal tax credit means you can charge up to $ 1,000, which is 30% of the cost of a home charger. Similarly, in the UK, the Electric Vehicle Home Charging Scheme (EVHS) means that the government will provide 75% (up to £ 350) of the cost of home chargers. However, both rely on actually owning the plug-in electric vehicle of interest.

But even choosing a 7kW charger is worth doing, as it’s cheaper than the faster 22kW chargers that some new cars can use. Fast chargers are not only significantly better than slow chargers and main chargers, but they are also much better at batteries than relying on public quick chargers.

If your car has a charging timer, we recommend using it when you plug it in. That way, you won’t accidentally overcharge the battery because you forgot to unplug it at the right time.

