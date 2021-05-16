Airtel’s latest update will help you book vaccine slots via the Thanks app !!





Highlights: Airtel Thanks users can also book their own vaccination slots via the application. Users must download the latest version of the Airtel Thanks app (iOS, Android). Resources include Co-WIN, COVID SOS, and the ability for businesses to create free helplines.

Hello readers! If you are an Airtel user, there is good news for you. The company offers the latest updates to its applications that take the user experience to another level. Airtel customers can now book vaccination centers through the Airtel application.

Bharti Airtel has joined the list of companies that are deploying different types of facilities on their digital platforms to help people in the second wave of the epidemic.

Airtel’s latest update Benefits: The Cowin platform API is integrated with the Airtel Thanks app, so information about your nearest vaccination center and available slots is updated in real time. Airtel Thanks users can also book vaccination slots for themselves and their loved ones via the app without the hassle. We are currently providing COVID SOS resources to aggregate verified and updated contacts for critical supplies such as pharmaceuticals, oxygen, plasma donors, ambulances, beds (usually O2, ICU), and test centers. I will. Companies of all sizes can use Airtel IQ to set up a free Covid helpline for their employees in less than two minutes. How did the new features work? First, users download the latest version of the Airtel Thanks app (iOS, Android) on their smartphones. After the update[探索]Go to the section. Then click on the Covid Support Banner to access the relevant resources. Resources include Co-WIN, COVID SOS, and the ability to create pricing helplines for employees that companies connect to Airtel. next,[関連]Click the option to use the service. Airtel’s latest update: the company said

“Companies of all sizes can use Airtel IQ, a cloud communications platform, to set up a free Covid helpline for their employees in less than two minutes. Airtel keeps businesses connected with their employees. , We provide 5,000 minutes per helpline account so you can organize your efforts. “

“The Airtel Thanks app updates real-time information about the nearest vaccination center and available slots. Airtel Thanks users can book vaccination slots for themselves and their loved ones through the app. You can also. “

thank you for reading! !!

Read again:

The ESports Premier League 2021 features a prize pool of Rs 250,000.Check details

Apple Music for Android reveals lossless audio streaming, animated album cover

Relation

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos