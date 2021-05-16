Apply for these Google Data Science jobs now





By Adilin Beatrice May 16, 2021

Analytics Insight lists Google Data Science vacancies that applicants can apply for now

Google is one of the largest data creators and collectors in the digital world. The company handles vast amounts of data generated from a variety of sources, including search results, website visits, YouTube videos, contact lists, and location information. The presence of technology companies in various fields contributes to the collection of big data. Fortunately, as the amount of big data grows, so does the demand for data science jobs.

Google is looking for talented and multi-talk talent to fill data science vacancies. However, Google says it’s not easy to secure a data science job at a company, and the selection and final decision process requires a lot of rigorous testing and interviews. Google is looking for people who are interested in mathematical calculations such as linear algebra and calculus. Experienced candidates are highly favored and we also expect data science professionals to become hardcore engineers. Some of the things that Googleshare data scientists have in common are the background and knowledge of the coding language. Most of Google’s data science experts have a background in computer science, statistics, math, or economics and are familiar with scripting languages ​​such as Python, SQL, C ++, and Java. The average salary for Google’s data science professionals ranges from $ 161,544 to $ 200,000. Analytics Insight lists Google Data Science vacancies that applicants can apply for today.

Top data scientists and engineers in Google’s data science vacancies

Location: Mountain View, Pittsburgh, San Bruno, Seattle, Sunnyvale-United States, Bangalore-India

Roles and Responsibilities: As Google’s Data Scientist, Candidates evaluate and improve the company’s products. He / she needs to work with an interdisciplinary team of engineers and analysts on a wide range of issues. This position provides scientific rigor and statistical methods for product creation, development, and improvement challenges while assessing end-user behavior. Candidates need to handle large and complex data sets and apply advanced analytical techniques as needed to solve difficult and extraordinary analytical problems. He / she needs to repeatedly build and prototype the analysis pipeline to provide extensive insights. They are also expected to gain comprehensive knowledge of Google’s data structures and metrics and advocate the changes needed for product development.

Other qualifications:

This work requires a master’s degree or equivalent work experience in quantitative fields (statistics, operations research, bioinformatics, economics, computational biology, computer science, mathematics, physics, electrical engineering, industrial engineering). .. A degree in the field of quantity is desirable. At least 2-4 years of experience in data analysis related fields, including expertise in statistical data analysis such as linear models, multivariate analysis, probabilistic models, and sampling methods. Candidates need experience in statistical software such as R, Python, MATLAB, Pandas, and SQL.

Apply for a job (US).

Apply for a job (India).

Senior Data Analyst, Advertising Security, Trust, Safety

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Roles and Responsibilities: At Google, our trust and safety team is tasked with identifying and undertaking the biggest challenges to product safety and integrity. Certain teams use technical know-how, good problem-solving skills, user insights, and proactive communications to exploit users and corporate partners across Google services such as search, maps, Gmail, and Google Ads. Protect As a senior data analyst at Ads Security, candidates work with cross-functional teams in PM, engineering, sales, and legal to devise strategies to outperform their enemies. In particular, we will work on developing data-driven insights to improve review operations, identifying new trends in malvertising, automating processes and enforcement, functional engineering / signal development for improving machine learning models, reverse engineering, and more. ..

Other qualifications:

Candidates are required to have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience and are highly encouraged to obtain a master’s degree. You must have at least 4 years of experience in the areas of advertising security and quality control, advertising operations, programmatic purchasing, analytics, or consulting. You need a database and essential experience with query languages ​​such as SQL, MySQL, Python, JavaScript, and TypeScript. Candidates also need experience working on display / video advertising platforms.

Apply for a job here.

Data analyst, internal audit

Location: Sunnyvale, Chicago-United States

Roles and Responsibilities: Google’s internal audit team is designed to protect and enable the growth of Alphabet, Google, and the enterprise as a whole, providing objective and actionable insights. The team provides insights that enable effective risk management according to standards by monitoring the risk environment across Alphabet. As a data analyst for internal audit, candidates work with auditors and cross-departmental stakeholders to apply rigorous data-driven insights and methodologies to risk across the diverse product range of the Alphabet. Identify, size, and evaluate drivers. He / she is also expected to advise the business on areas of risk and make valuable suggestions regarding management. Risks need to be identified and quantified in collaboration with cross-functional teams such as engineering, product management, operations, and finance. Candidates need to analyze business, infrastructure, and financial data to look for different patterns of fraud, brand risk, disruption of control, and regulatory breaches.

Other qualifications:

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in data science, computer science, statistics, behavioral economics, or equivalent. It requires 4 years of experience in risk or domain with a focus on identifying, quantifying, and mitigating various hazards. Applicants need SQL and Python experience. You need experience applying statistics and machine learning to business problems, building datasets, designing / measuring metrics, and visualizing data.

Apply for a job here.

Product analyst, engineering

Location: Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Roles and Responsibilities: As a product analyst, candidates are required to provide Google partners across the organization with quantitative analysis, market expertise, and strategic perspectives. One must be a data lover who acts as a partner analysis expert and uses numbers to make better decisions. They need to weave the story with meaningful insights from the data. Candidates must be versatile in aggregating numbers and communicating with teams and team leaders. To make business recommendations, you need to perform data analysis. You need to create and automate reports, iterate dashboards to prototype, provide massive insights, and resolve business priorities.

Other qualifications:

This job requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience. A master’s degree in quantitative fields such as statistics, computer science, engineering, mathematics, and data science is highly desired. Candidates must have 3 years of experience with statistical packages such as R, SAS, Stata, and MATLAB. Experience in clarifying product questions, retrieving data from datasets, and using statistics is required. Candidates with good business judgment are prioritized.

Apply for a job here.

