Analyze individual Foleon documents using Google Analytics segments





When you successfully connect Google Analytics to a project (formerly known as a publication group), you’ll notice that Analytics collects and compiles all the metrics from all the HoleonDocs in that project. This article details how to use Google Analytics segments to analyze individual Foleon Docs.

If you’re looking for information on how to connect Google Analytics to Foleon, read the article Connecting Google Analytics to Foleon Publications.

In this article, why Google Analytics compiles data from multiple Foleon Docs

As you may know, every FoleonDoc you create is part of your project. Each project has its own settings, such as hostname, Google Analytics code, and default logo. These settings apply to all FoleonDocs in your project.

This means that if you add Google Analytics code to your project’s settings, it will be automatically set for all FoleonDocs in that project. Therefore, Google Analytics collects and compiles performance data for all Foleon Docs.

For more information on how the project works, see Foleon terminology.

How to use segments to split data by FoleonDoc

The Google Analytics segment allows you to split your data by Foleon Doc and analyze it individually.

Here’s how to create a segment:

1. Go to Google Analytics and[+セグメントを追加]Click

2. Click the red button + new segment

3. In Advanced, press Conditions

4. Press the ad content and in the drop-down list[ページ]Choose

5. Enter the Publication Alias ​​for the FoleonDoc you want to analyze in the text field.

Foleon Doc is a hyphenated version of the Foleon Doc name. This is what you need to insert in the field here. Depending on your hosting settings, the FoleonDoc URL will be created as follows:

If you are using the default host name

https://account-alias.foleon.com/project-alias/publication-alias/page-alias

If you are using a custom domain

http (s): //your-subdomain.your-domain.your-top-level-domain/publication-alias/page-alias

For more information on hosting settings, see the article Hosting Foleon Publications.

Take the 2018 Summer News Update magazine as an example. This is what that particular FoleonDoc URL looks like.

https://news.foleon.com/summer-news-update/welcome/

If you want to analyze this Foleon Doc individually, copy the Foleon Doc alias (summer-news-update-2018) and paste it into the text field.

If you also want to analyze the Fall 2018 News Update (https://news.foleon.com/fall-news-update-2018/welcome/) individually, create another segment and its Foleon Doc alias (fall-news). ) Is inserted. -Update-2018).

6. Give the segment a name (such as the name of the Foleon Doc) and[保存]Click.

that’s it! You can now analyze the Foleon Doc individually. Repeat this process for each FoleonDoc.

