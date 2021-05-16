This orange-eyed owl has disappeared for over a century, but is back – BGR





There can be many reasons when the seeds disappear for a short time. Perhaps their habitat has changed due to either natural conditions or human invasion, or their major food sources have also relocated, forcing them to follow. .. Animals may disappear from the area due to extinction, which is clearly very disappointing. For species that are already difficult to find in the wild, is the absence of the species due to extinction or other factors?

Borneo’s Rajah scops owl was already a rare sight when it was last seen in 1892, but as decades passed without new sightings of birds, scientists hope it still exists. It was difficult to continue. If a species disappears for 10 years, it’s easy to imagine the worst. When it remains invisible for 50 years? You may find it ridiculous to believe that it still exists. So when researchers discovered an owl in 2016, more than 125 years after the last sighting was confirmed, it felt like a miracle.

There were many things that stood among scientists to confirm the existence or extinction of the Borneo Rajah scops owl. When discovered in 1892, the orange-eyed bird was a mystery and little known until it disappeared. No one knew about its normal habitat, population size, or even how an owl would sound. I didn’t even have a photo. All researchers had to continue the explanation, and its iconic orange eyes were the most striking of its features.

As the Smithsonian reports, ecologist Andybois wasn’t even trying to find an incredibly rare bird when he launched an observation project in Malaysia to get his PhD. Boyce captured and released songbirds to collect data on bird evolution. He was contacted by a fellow scientist working nearby and told him that a strange owl had appeared. When Boyce arrived at the place, he saw the orange eyes of the bird and knew what it was.

“If you don’t record it here and there, this bird could disappear again for someone who knows how long,” Boyce said. “It was a really rapid emotional progression. There was tension and expectation when I was going there, hoping that the bird was still there. I first saw the bird and it There was just a lot of excitement and a little distrust when I figured out what it was, and soon there was a lot of anxiety again. “

The owls eventually flew away again, but the fact that they were discovered meant that scientists and conservationists could work together to increase their numbers and save them from extinction in the event of a real crisis. I will.

