“Love & Hip-Hop” star Mo Fayne pleads guilty to PPP loan fraud case





Rapper Mo Fayne was watching a serious time behind the bar after cutting a judicial deal in a PPP loan fraud case, but less than he might have gotten.

“Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star pleaed six federal bank fraud charges after prosecutors said they funded a luxury lifestyle with a paycheck protection program loan during a pandemic I did. Y’know … The purpose is to help employees and SMEs be hit hard by COVID.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Fayne was ordered to confiscate nearly $ 100,000 from several bank accounts, not just eight Kenworth T680 trucks in 2015. Yes, he bought 8 trucks !!!

In exchange for his plea, the federal government agreed to withdraw the other 14 charges and recommend that Fein be sentenced to 151 months in prison (approximately 12.5 years). Prior to the deal, he was looking at up to 30 years possible.

As we reported … Fayne was accused of using over $ 2 million in PPP loans to buy $ 85,000 worth of jewelry and pay off many personal debts, including child support. I did.

Mo has been detained for violating the terms of his bond since December, but he is currently seeking release before the judge decides in September.

He claims that it is neither a threat to escape nor a danger to the community. In addition … Fayne says she wants to go out to see a doctor to treat a shoulder injury that needed surgery last year, but was put on hold for a pandemic.

Fine also states that he belongs to a group at high risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 behind the bar due to his asthma history and the use of inhalers, but that argument will probably be a DOA in court. .. The federal government states that vaccines will be provided to all prisoners.

If that argument goes wrong … Fayne also wants to help her 18-year-old daughter prepare for college and organize her daily chores before embarking on a long prison mission.

