Clubhouse, a popular invitation-only audio app, has a problematic ban mechanism, reports say.

Those who have spent their time on social media know that most social media platforms have many trolls, respondents, and other people who are uncomfortable interacting with them.

On large platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, the option to block another user can keep someone away from your news feed.

Blocking is far from a bulletproof solution, but it provides a way for users to continue using the platform and avoid annoying interactions.

Clubhouse weak ban

The Atlantic writer Will Oremus reported that a year ago, the audio chat platform Clubhouse had a different mechanism for blocking users, affecting only blockers and those who were blocked.

According to an Oremus report, blocking someone in Clubhouse doesn’t just affect communication between the two, like Twitter and Facebook.

Blocking someone limits the way they communicate with others on the platform. Once blocked, that person will not be able to join or even see the room you created or are talking about, and will be effectively blocked by everyone else in that room.

If you are brought in by the audience to speak “on stage”, everyone else in the audience you blocked will remain off stage as long as you are there.

If you are a room moderator, you can block the speaker and remove it from the conversation in real time, even if the speaker is in the middle of a sentence.

In essence, as The Verge reports, Clubhouse’s black badge can limit who, where, and when to speak on the platform.

Oremus said blocking others in Clubhouse is a social action and affects multiple interactions.

Members of the underrated group said they could use blocks as weapons on the platform, such as squelching specific perspectives and restricting conversations.

The report said a 20-year-old woman studying medicine was locked out of rooms because an influential anti-vaccine who frequently visited rooms discussing vaccination blocked her. It pointed out. She was also locked out of the “WandaVision” watch party club because members blocked her.

What is a Clubhouse?

The Clubhouse app is an invitation-only audio app available on iOS that has recently been in beta for US users of Android. The app works on the iPad, but it’s not optimized for the iPad OS, so according to PCMag, the app will either appear in a small window or in a larger size.

The overall platform hype that attracted more than 10 million users in the first year has begun to disappear. The version for Android devices has just been released and new users can only join if invited by the current user.

Apart from that, Twitter’s audio chat platform called Spaces is gradually being taken over, and Clubhouse seems to be challenging.

The platform hasn’t introduced any other new features and there aren’t any new updates yet to increase the number of users downloading the app.

