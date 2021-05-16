Google’s remote work policy allows 20% of employees to have permanent WFH





Google has announced a new hybrid work model that expects one-fifth of the company’s employees to work from home after the office reopens later this year.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai emailed employees a post-pandemic hybrid workplace. At this workplace, about 60 percent of Google employees spend a few days a week in the office, 20 percent work in a new office location, and the remaining 20 percent continue to work from home.

The California-based search giant was one of the first companies to allow employees to work from home until mid-2021, when the pandemic broke out last year. We also started reopening our office in April, but as previously reported, Google employees can continue to work remotely until September.

Pichai will move on to a hybrid week where most Google employees spend about three days in the office and two days in the most rewarding places. He added that depending on the role, employees may need to be in the field at least three days a week.

When requesting a location move, you need to ask your leads if the new location can support your team and business goals. Whether you choose to move to another office or choose to work entirely remotely, your compensation will be adjusted for your new location, Pichai added.

Google’s CEO also said in his email that it was “painful” to see the COVID-19 surge in places like India and Brazil. If you live in one of these places, now focus on taking care of yourself and your loved ones. We are here to support you as much as possible, he added.

Google’s new work policy will come true even if many want to change their work culture. Especially in Silicon Valley, where post-pandemic remote work is the norm, it’s a scenario that benefits both employees and employers to save commuting. Time and office expenses, respectively. Just to give you an idea, Google saved over $ 1 billion in 2020 on company promotion, travel and entertainment costs.

In contrast, Twitter told employees that they could continue to work from home if they wished. Facebook and Spotify also say their employees can stay at home.

