LG announces the latest 2021 soundbar system in the U.S. from $ 179





LG also revealed the price and distribution of the 2021 soundbar lineup in the United States. The model plays audio from the TV via TV Sound Mode Share, so you can take advantage of LGTV’s AI Sound Pro feature.

This feature uses artificial intelligence to interpret and modify sound based on the type of material you are listening to (news, music, or movies). Most of the soundbars in the lineup, including the two more expensive models SP9YA and SP8YA, are now available from retail stores.

LG Soundbar 2021 What You Need To Know

All versions allow voice interaction using the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri. It’s also compatible with Apple’s AirPlay 2, allowing you to download, control, and distribute content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

AI room calibration, which uses space recognition technology to maximize sound quality everywhere the unit is located, is another feature shared by two people. SP9YA (520W, 5.1.2 channels) and SP8YA (440W, 3.1.2 channels) are both $ 999 and $ 799.

As you can imagine, the two most expensive versions support Dolby Atmos and DTS: X, thanks to upfire speakers that enable a 3D audio experience. However, if that is of utmost importance, the cheaper SPD7Y has the same functionality. All three have 4K passthrough using Dolby Vision. The SPD7Y soundbar (380W, 3.1.2 channels) will return to $ 399, but will not be available until June.

Explanation of AI room calibration technology by LG

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is just around the corner. In short, many new home theater gears are coming. LG is currently announcing its 2020 soundbar lineup, and “AI Room Calibration” is a major headline feature this year. The difference between this system and the other non-AI auto-calibrations we’ve seen so far is unclear, but LG states that machine learning and related technologies are included in all items.

Combined with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X finished materials, you’ll hear more accurately in any room, no matter how many speakers are connected or where they are located.

You’ll have to wait for a demo to see how powerful the hardware is, but the SN11RG, SN10YG, SN9YG, and SN8YG soundbars (SN11RG, SN10YG, SN9YG, SN8YG) include 4K passthrough, eARC, and other features. It is. Any system.

The SN11RG is a top-of-the-line product with a 7.1.4 kit that includes a wireless rear speaker that can project sound for true 3D effects. It still uses Meridian audio technology, and LG claims that the Google Assistant will be integrated into more versions by 2020.

If your set includes only the main soundbar, you can later use the SPK8 Wireless Rear Speaker Kit to add surround speakers for optimal versatility. There’s no news about pricing or delivery dates, so we’ll take a closer look at these and introduce a stylish TV that LG will pair with them at CES 2020 next week.

LG Soundbar 2021 pricing in the US market

Finally, for $ 449 and $ 179, respectively, SP7Y (440W, 5.1 channel) and SP2 (100W, 2.1 channel) versions are available. With the exception of SP2, all soundbars support high-resolution audio and can provide lossless playback at 24-bit / 192kHz on the SP9YA and 24-bit / 96kHz on the SP8YA, SP7Y and SPD7Y. In addition to these five soundbars, LG plans to release the SN11RG, SN10Y, and GX soundbars in 2021.

