Aftermath of Article 370: Review of Kashmir’s technological development





In 2020 alone, Indian troops killed more than 225 militants, including about 47 commanders-in-chief in various costumes. They also arrested more than 251 extremists, recovered 41 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and received 111 gun violence in more than 37 grenade attacks. This year we also witnessed more than 167 young radical recruits. All of these indicators for 2020 show a slight or significant increase compared to the indicators for 2019. Therefore, it indicates that the rebellion in Kashmir is not over yet, regardless of what has happened since August 2019. Evaluation is important in this context. Technology that facilitated the continuation of the rebellion in Kashmir.

First, militants continue to use information and communication technology (ICT) and social media to serve their anti-Indian objectives. During the lockdown, radical propaganda continued through Telegram, Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp against VPN servers. Even small, lesser-known messaging platforms such as Nandbox have come to be used to escape the heightened state surveillance. And when government regulations restored the 2G Internet, some small-sized video and audio messages began to recirculate with on-point text and briefings. In addition, content, including videos (sometimes from body cameras) and posters, continues to promote radicals and radical stories. These centralized stories by anonymous individuals show that social media handles are now being run by tech-savvy rebels and trying to hide their digital footprint. Most importantly, social media is also being used to familiarize and attract people to new rebel groups such as Resistance Front (TRF), People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), Kashmir Tigers and Albadol. Color the conflict with an indigenous secular approach.

In addition, the Internet and social media are training fighters as India increases its security deployment, warns the security grid, and COVID restrictions reduce intrusions from 130 in 2019 to just 30 by October 2020. Evolved with new vitality to do. Weapon introductions have been dubbed in Kasimiri and disseminated on social media. To make up for that, social media is also being used by individuals to direct the supply of weapons to rebellious organizations. Radicals are also threatening individuals who are critical to India’s security operations / governance / management by publishing targets / hitlists using social media.

Another aspect of technology is the use of weapons. Despite the general perception that armed groups are facing a weapons crisis, they continue to use pistols / pistols, AK 47s, AK 56s, insus, grenades, and IEDs. Another interesting development is the discovery of a highly developed and excellent M4 carbine. This US-made assault rifle was first recovered in Kashmir in 2017 and was expected to be supplied by the Pakistani army and its special forces. However, starting in 2019, these weapons have been discovered in multiple cases and may be used more frequently. This is because intelligence inputs indicate that M4 carbine is currently being produced illegally somewhere in Pakistan or Afghanistan. To make up for that, recent raids have also reassured the debut of the Chinese-made EMEI Type 97 NSR rifle and the sticky bomb in the valley. Interestingly, most of these weapons are very effective in standoff attacks and the elimination of certain targets and have been airdropped from Pakistan using drones.

However, to counter these developments, Jammu and Kashmir (JK) police are also equipped with the latest technology for the Police Modernization Program (PMP). Initially, in 2019, the government approved some funding to buy 50 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), but then increased to 100 in 2020. Therefore, J & K Police will phase out at least two drones per police station. In addition, Indian troops are also trained to target and shoot down drones. However, to effectively thwart drones and mitigate the threat of weapons supply, the military and J & K police need to invest in anti-drone guns, nets, signal jammers, and anti-drone rays through modernization programs. There is.

In addition, police have bid to procure more than 50 armored vehicles with bulletproof vests, explosives spreaders, bulletproof vehicles, and GPS tracking systems installed. They also demanded robots and combat helicopters. These purchases are expected to reduce casualties and provide better surveillance and surveillance. Given the presence of bombs and IEDs and the increasing threat to the military, the importance of full containment or truck bombs and anti-personnel mine vehicles is also increasing in order to detect and spread both bombs and IEDs. In addition, police are demanding more than 4,000 armed safety systems with GPS trackers and biometric technology that can only be used by authorized individuals. Therefore, it prevents terrorists from stealing weapons and gaining access to modern weapons and technologies. However, slow procurement processes, bureaucratic hurdles, and COVID-19 continue to disrupt planned supplies. However, as police face a crisis, militants continue to quickly equip and upgrade with the latest technology due to the illegality of transactions. Therefore, it shows an excessive advantage over the armed forces and weapons. Therefore, it is imperative that states implement processes quickly and implement practices and legislation that reduce procurement time and bureaucratic formalism.

Social media and ICT are another major concern for security forces. For the most part, India’s cyber policy in Kashmir was reactionary. Its CyberLab (operated by J & K Police) consistently monitors promotional videos, posts and profiles and shares information with tech companies. Technology companies remove these channels, content, and profiles from their online platforms. However, because the process is not voluntary, the content may reach the target group before it is deleted. In this regard, it is also claimed that handwritten posts that spread terrorism will stay on the online platform longer when compared to English content. Therefore, it is also important for modernization programs to promote the innovation or borrowing of artificial intelligence (AI). This, along with the human workforce, can contribute to quick and quick action and monitoring of these posts and profiles. This is also important to avoid a total internet ban and therefore contributes to better coordinated and implemented counter-insurgency measures. In addition, AI can help counter fake news, violent propaganda, and their anti-Indian stories. Therefore, India provides space to replace it with a clear, consistent, state-centric pro-Indian story.

The Kashmir conflict is volatile and the region has seen a consistent flow of weapons and technology from Pakistan. The lack of bureaucratic formalism and the illegal flow of technology to extremists give them an advantage over state officials. Therefore, it is important for the armed forces to compete for extremist means and ease of technology procurement. It is only with this technical advantage that India can further thwart the ongoing infiltration, arms supply, and youth infiltration in Kashmir and therefore contribute to the lasting peace of the region.

Aditya Gowdara Shivamurthy is an ORF research intern. He holds a master’s degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

