Cloudflare wants to kill CAPTCHAs, so there’s no need to reidentify fire hydrants or traffic lights





One of the most frustrating things about browsing the web is the need to solve the compulsory CAPTCHA challenges for websites designed to distinguish between real users and bots. If you’re tired of the hassle of requesting to identify the boat in the photo, Cloudflare, an American web security and network service provider, wants to discontinue the service altogether.

A fully automated public Turing test that tells CAPTCHAs, or Computers and Humans Apart, is actually that some websites flood the system from bots and automated services, protect it from overload, and reach real human users. Prevented denial of service.

However, according to Cloudflares research, these challenges are very time consuming, with users taking an average of 32 seconds to complete one. According to the company, which has more than 4.6 billion users, even if users see CAPTCHAs every 10 days, 500 man-years are wasted every day just to prove their humanity.

Cloudflare's new CAPTCHA alternatives look like this:

Cloudflare has plans to get rid of the hassle of CAPTCHAs from the world. The company today marks the beginning of the end of fire hydrants, pedestrian crossings, and traffic lights on the Internet, adding that it will replace the CAPTCHA challenge with Yubikeys, also known as a reliable USB key. By using the Cryptographic Attestation of Personhood, the company states that authentication is reduced to 5 seconds and 3 clicks to prove that you are not using a bot.

Users visit websites that show challenges, such as cloudflarechallenge.com,[I am human（beta）]Click. Cloudflare will prompt you to connect Yubikey or any other trusted USB device (or tap the phone using NFC). If the authentication is successful, the user is internally allowed without a CAPTCHA challenge.

According to Cloudflare, the Cryptographic Attestation of Personhood works on all browsers on iOS 14.5, Windows, macOS and Ubuntu, but Android users must use Chrome. Users who already have Yubikey or a similar hardware security key can visit the Cloudflares sample site to see what it looks like when the feature is ready and give feedback to the company.

