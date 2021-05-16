Where to find Wrexs Family Armor in Mass Effect





Wrex has a hidden personal mission to stay true to Shepard upon completion. Shepherd must help Rex find and retrieve his family’s armor.

Some of the Mass Effect alien companions have personal assignments that they may demand from Shepherd because the commander is interested in knowing them personally. Similar to Mass Effect 2 loyalty missions, these personal assignments help Shepherd ensure team loyalty. After recruiting all three at Citadel, Shepherd can talk to Tarizora, Gallas and Rex and ask questions to get to know them better. Over time, they may become more open about their past experiences and ask Shepherd for help. When Shepherd asks Rex about his family and meets him during Mass Effect’s main mission, he talks about family ritual armor stolen by pirates during the Crogan rebellion.

Shepherd can help Rex find and heal his armor as a side mission to Mass Effect. When they complete this mission, Shepherd gains Rex’s trust and loyalty. This is especially important in Virmire. Faithful Wrex can always fall down and convince Shepard to trust Shepard’s judgment when it comes to destroying not only Saren’s base, but also the cure for potential genofage inside. Here’s how to find and recover Wrex’s family armor inMassEffect.

Find Wrex Family Armor in Mass Effect’s Tuntau

When Rex talked to Shepherd about this mission on Mass Effect’s Normandy, he said he wanted to find Churian’s lucrative Ton Actus, who he suspects had family armor. His best lead is the planet Tuntau in the Phoenix system of Argus Low Cluster. When he talks to Shepherd about it, Rex will demand that he be part of the team if they go get it, and when they go get it. Shepherds don’t have to bring Wrex, but it’s a good idea for unique dialogue and plotting purposes.

Even before Wrex tells Shepard about it, it’s possible to accidentally come across Tuntau, secret structures, and armor completely while exploring. In this case, Shepherd would have to talk to Rex after getting the armor, even if he wasn’t part of the team that found the armor. They may miss a special dialogue from him, but they will still gain his loyalty.

When the squad arrives at Tuntau, you need to find a hidden structure that will be the base for Ton Actus. The player is just south of where Mako falls and is built into the sides of a moderately sized crater. Faced with two Pirate Snipers and Pirates defending the base, they can choose to defeat them with Mako’s guns or jump down and defeat them on foot to increase XP.

Once inside the base, Shepherd and his squad fight through a small army of pirates in some sort of warehouse environment. This battle can be as long as it is difficult, so it is usually advisable to save it just before the enemy notices it. Pirates frequently move in and out of the cover, and many of them use the shepherd’s team with immunity to prevent short-term health problems. It also allows pirates to rush adjacent to the Shepherd and its troops, which makes them quite dangerous.

To be successful in combat, players need to bring their team closer to the door, making it more difficult for pirates to fall below rank or rush. They need to move around the box for a cover and reach their goals, but always pay attention to what’s behind them. You can also use overloads and sabotage to take advantage of the fuel tanks around the room. There is one near the starting position of Ton Actus, and exploding it with an override usually kills the pirates on the spot.

Once the room is cleared, the shepherd can find a door leading to the stairs across from the entrance. At the top of the stairs in the next room, they should go left to find a room that contains a lot of loot and a safe to decipher. Shepherd needs to decrypt the safe manually or using Omnigel, so to increase the chances of unlocking, bring in a teammate like Tari who has a high decryption score. It is recommended.

If Rex is on the team when Shepherd unlocks the vault, he has some unique dialogue. If not, Shepherd should follow this mission with Rex and give him family armor. In any case, when the player unlocks the safe, the mission will be registered as complete.

As long as the player completes this mission before the famous Mass Effect mission Virmire: Assault, Shepherd can save Wrex by persuading him to step down. They should be able to use dialog options. To calm him down. Charms or threatening routes may also be available, if desired.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 14th and is upward compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.

