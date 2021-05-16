Are you ready for Google’s core web vitals?





No matter how hard you try, you always put things off until your back hits a wall, and you have little or no time to get it done. As Thomas Jefferson said:

Don’t postpone what you can do today until tomorrow.

Well, I think I didn’t listen to Jefferson’s advice very much. Many marketers and business owners seem to be in the same trap when it comes to the latest updates from Google.

About a year ago, Google announced that it was planning a major update to an algorithm called the “Page Experience” signal. In the announcement, it was necessary to expect the update to take place in May. 2021.

The reason for such advance notice is that this update can affect online properties (that is, websites and apps), so with this amount of notification, everyone completes this update intact. This is to help you make the necessary optimizations.

A little more time

From conversations with marketers and business owners, I’m not the only one who doesn’t pay much attention to Jefferson’s advice. It seems that many people haven’t optimized their websites to update this new algorithm, but I suspect Google has done the same.

Currently, Google plans to make a gradual release of this update, moving the start of this gradual release to mid-June and completing the release in August.

This is good news for many! But that still means that there can be no procrastination of optimizing your website for this new update.

What is included in the Page Experience Update?

Unzip this update to see exactly what’s included.

Mobile Friendly: This was an algorithm update made in April 2015. At the time, it was touted as the most innovative search update ever experienced in the industry. While the world’s turmoil is unstoppable, mobile-friendly updates have had an immeasurable impact on the web and how people optimize their websites. In essence, mobile-friendly updates focused on ensuring the user experience. The mobile site was as good as the desktop version of that site. Consideration was given to page load speed, design responsiveness, and whether the website interface was easy to use without a mouse (that is, a button large enough to be clicked with a finger). We see all the very good improvements and we can see that: Even in 2015, Google was seriously considering the user experience on its website. This is why it is a signal within the page experience signal. Secure Browsing: This initiative began in 2007 as a way to protect web users from phishing attacks and has since evolved to protect users from all types of malware and unwanted software installations. Secure browsing is used in Google’s Chrome browser (along with some other browsers). Browsers that use this technology detect potential hazards that can be hidden in the code of your website and can harm your web users. When secure browsing technology detects potential risks, it blocks users from websites before they cause damage. This is a clear plus for the user experience and fully explains why it is included in the page experience update. HTTPS: HTTPS is a secure protocol for connections between users and websites. A few years ago, this secure protocol was mainly used on shopping carts, website pages, or pages related to financial transactions. As the web has grown and user personal data has become so important, HTTPS has become the standard for all users. Pages in the website. This technology encrypts data that travels from user to website and from website to user. HTTPS provides three layers of protection. Encryption, data integrity, and authentication. Non-intrusive interstitial: Interstitial is most often an ad that is loaded between a website user and the website. One of the most common interstitials is commonly referred to as a popup. One of the fastest growing interstitials is full-page transit ads that cover the entire page of your website, requiring users to take action to remove the ad. Google believes that, like many, interstitial has proven to be a poor experience for users, and as a result, some on how to use interstitial responsibly. Announced guidelines. Uses such as login dialog boxes where the content is not open to the public, or banner ads that use “reasonable” space to point out the legal obligations of a website or product. Following these guidelines will free your website. Search ranking penalty. Core Web Vitals: The Core Web Vitals signal has three components that focus on page load, interactivity, and visual stability. These components are then scored with either a “good” score, a “need to improve” score, or a “bad” score. Largest Contentful Paint (LCP): LCP is a metric that reports how long it takes to load the largest element (block of image, video, or text) compared to when the page first started loading in the browser window. .. I know, it may have a lot to digest. Basically, this is an LCP metric from the time a website page first starts loading in the user’s browser until the page’s largest block of images, videos, or text is fully loaded. Google suggests it is “good”. The LCP score must be 2.5 seconds or less. The “Needs Improvement” LCP score should be between 2.5 and 4.0 seconds. Anything over 4 seconds is a “bad” score. First Input Delay (FID): FID is a metric that measures speed and responsiveness. FID measures the amount of time it takes for a browser to begin processing a site after it first interacts with it, such as when a website user clicks a button or link. The “good” score for this indicator is 100 milliseconds. Less than. Between 100 and 300 ms is considered a “need to improve” score, and about 300 ms is considered a “bad” score. I have experienced web pages that appear to be unresponsive to the actions we take. When I try to click the button, nothing seems to happen, so when I click it again, nothing seems to happen. Then click three times to add three pairs of shoes to your shopping cart. It’s frustrating. !! !! Hopefully Google will focus on this and the web will be wiped out of this problem. Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS): This is the visual stability metric mentioned above. CLS is when an element of a website page moves from its starting position. When you visit your favorite website and start reading an article, an ad pops up and the paragraph starts reading within your browser and you need to search. The CLS metric consists of two separate metrics. Combining the Impact Fraction and the Distance Fraction gives a “good” score of 0.1 or less and a “need to improve” score of 0.25 or less. Anything greater than .025 will be scored as “bad”. The impact ratio and distance ratio are measurements of how far the movements of the elements are.How to prepare your website

It is definitely important to know about this upcoming change. It is even more important to take the necessary actions to ensure that your website is ready. Here are some of the steps we recommend that you perform:

Analysis: Analyze the site in its current state. If you have recently developed your site, your agency may have ensured that your new website is optimized for this new update. If your website is out of date, run tests to see the performance of your website. There are many test sites available, but in fact, our site has a test site that provides a lot of the information you need. You can run your site for free using the analysis tools here. Page optimization: There are two areas of optimization that you want to consider for optimization. Elements within the pages of your site. Elements are images, videos, text, and so on. In particular, try to keep the size of images and videos as small as possible. The second area of ​​optimization is the code within the pages of your website. Code bloat and improper programming affect actual speed. Java and css files are often the biggest cause. If your site is built on WordPress (a good platform), one of the things that can hurt speed is plugins. In many cases, these handy little apps can be written with more code than you need, which can have a negative impact on your score. Web Hosting: How your website is hosted plays a big role in the user experience on your site. One way for web hosting companies to reduce the cost of hosting a website is to slow it down. This creates a terrible bottleneck and loses valuable performance from your site. If you think your site is hosted on a slowed down server, talk to the company hosting your site to see what prices and what are available. Font Preload: You absolutely need the help of the agency that built your website for this, but here’s an article on one way to get it done. Mobile Friendly: Make sure your website is mobile friendly in the eyes of Google. Here’s a link to Google’s mobile-friendly testing tool: Simply enter the URL of your website into the tool and you’ll know if your site passed.Conclusion

If you haven’t yet addressed the potential impact of page experience signals on your website, it’s highly recommended that you contact your agency to start a conversation. Google plans to start implementing this update in mid-June, and it will take some time to test and optimize your website, so the sooner you start this conversation, the better.

If you are not affiliated with an agency, please feel free to contact us. Let’s talk about the situation and see if we can support it.

