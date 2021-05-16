



Equalizer Season 1 Episode 9 Photo True Believers McCall competes to help a worried wife find her husband before helping a militant group carry out an imminent bombing in the city. McCall also asked her to participate in a mother-daughter social media video at THE EQUALIZER on Sunday, May 16 (8-9 pm, ET / PT), and her anonymity was revealed. I am worried that it will be damaged. CBS TV network. s01e091 × 091.09 s1e9

Robin McCall (Queen Latifah) presents most people as an average single mother raising her teenage daughter quietly. But for a few trusted people, she is an equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel, and a defender of the oppressed. Robins’ secret work is with her wise and careful daughter, Delilah (Raya Deleon Hayes), and her aunt Vi, who lives with Robin to help her a balanced life as a working mother. It remains a secret from (Lorraine Toussaint).

Joining Robin as an advocate of justice is her former CIA handler and longtime friend William Bishop (Chris Noth). Melody Melbayani (Lizarapira), the owner of an edgy bar and a past colleague of Robins. And Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg) is a delusional and brilliant white hat hacker. When Robin assists the oppressed and exploited, her work is by the wise NYPD detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles), who strives to uncover the identity of the vigilantism known as the equalizer. It is attracting attention.

Equalizer Season 1 Episode 9 Cast:

Queen Latifah (Robin McCall) Tory Kittles (Detective Marcus Dante) Adam Goldberg (Harry Kesegian) Liza Lapira (Melody Mel Bayani) Raya Deleon Hayes (Delilla) Lorraine Tousant (Viola)・ Vi Marset) and Chris Noth (William Bishop)

Guest cast:

Jennifer Ferrin (DA Avery Grafton) Giancarlo Vidrio (Detective Suarez) David Cole (Elias Wilson) Elizabeth Stahlman (Amanda Wilson) Christopher Cassalino (Charlie Martau) Matthew McCludi (Bo) Christian De Murray (Cody Beamon)

Author: Keith Eisner

Base: Original series by Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan

Director: Laura Belsey

