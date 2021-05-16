Google-rich results about what’s happening in the FAQ





Google’s John Mueller was asked about the status of FAQ structured data and whether it still works to produce rich results. Mueller answered “yes” and described the process of fine-tuning the search results themselves as well as the rich results.

FAQ Structured Data

Structured data is markup that, like HTML, provides information on a web page in an organized way and can be used to display noticeable results called rich results.

Rich results are large and appear at the top of search results, so they tend to be coveted.

The rich results of the FAQ dominate the search results and have the effect of knocking out one or two competitors from one page in the top ten, probably showing only seven search results instead of ten.

This is an advantage for companies that can push competitors to the second page of search results.

Google Mueller Screenshots Discussing Frequently Asked Questions Rich Results

Will FAQ Structured Data Continue to Work?

The question simply said:

“Does the FAQ still work?”

Mueller replied:

“I think this means FAQ structured data …. From what I know, it continues to exist and continue to work.”

Mueller followed up by saying that Google will make adjustments to its rich results, perhaps to achieve a specific benchmark of user satisfaction with search results.

Here’s how John explained it:

“What usually tends to happen with some of these structured data types and abundant result types is that the frequency of display is subtle over time to avoid overloading all of these in search results. It’s about trying to adjust. It’s just a feature that ultimately confuses people.

Therefore, when starting a new type of abundant results, people are often reluctant to give it a try, and if it works, everyone will give it a try.

And suddenly, the search results page is completely overloaded with this type of structured data. “

This next part is very interesting because it mentions Google’s system trying to narrow down search results with engineers.

Mueller’s Follow-up:

“… Next, systems and engineers are working on a few tweaks to keep the structured data available.

Not always visible on all sites.

Both types make sense, as well as how to adjust the snippets displayed on your website, adjust your rankings, and adjust your overall search results.

This means that, at least as far as I know, I don’t think I’ve turned off any of the FAQ’s rich result types. “

Fine-tuning search results

What’s interesting about this business hours hangout is that several people have said that John has made a website change that resulted in a negative ranking. Mueller’s answer to these questions was to note that Google is constantly making changes (fine-tuning?). The search results downplayed the causes and results from the changes people were looking for.

Google isn’t showing as many FAQ-rich results as it was when the FAQ was first introduced.

What’s interesting about John Mueller’s explanation of the lack of FAQ rich results is that the answer was in the context of Google’s rich results “fine-tuning.”

If Google tries to understand some (but not all) of the changes it makes to search engine results pages (SERPs), it’s within the context of whether the changes have been tweaked and what they are. It may be convenient to assemble an inquiry with. Does that mean Google is tweaking it? The answer is probably a combination of the user experience and something like Google’s desire to display as many answers as possible on a web page to satisfy those users.

Quote

Does FAQ Structured Data Still Produce Rich Results? Watch John Mueller answer the question at 32:31

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

