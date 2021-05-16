Lexus RCF Drag Race Mercedes-AMG C63 S is in poor condition and you can see the length of the bus





Today, its normal, but still very powerful form is undertaking the Germans-well, not all of them, but one envoy that we all can agree on is more than good. The Mercedes AMG C63 S Coupe is an Affalterbach C-class 2-door version used to compete with the Audi RS5 and BMW M4.

At first glance, the match against RC F does not seem to be particularly fair. Both are powered by V8 engines, but the Japanese representative has a large displacement of 5 liters, but the fact that there is only naturally aspirated means that the power is reduced and even more. , At maximum torque.

If you can’t accept our words about it and need some ruthless facts, here’s them: RCF torques 470hp (477 PS) and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm) However, the German 4.0-liter V8 delivers 503 hp (510 PS) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) torsional power thanks to the twin turbocharger. The weight difference is absolutely negligible, so trying to drag race between the two will cause a landslide.

Except for one catch, they are rear-wheel drive only and the conditions are not ideal. In short, the Mercedes AMG C63 S Coupe has difficulty deploying all the power and maintaining traction at the same time, a battle between the tires and the traction control system rather than the powertrain.

Speaking of tires, this is another strange situation, and more talented options are not always the best choice. The AMG has a set of Michelin Pilot Supersports that works very well when the optimum temperature is reached. The Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S model is installed on the Lexus. This is a more versatile and less noisy tire.

So, considering everything, this can swing in either direction. Power can dominate, but it also has the ability to take full advantage of restraint and tricky situations. In any case, what we know is that by the time they reach the finish line, an invisible bus will be caught between them. The only question left is who will be the top slice of bread and who will be the bottom.

