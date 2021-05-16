Realizing a brave new world of healthcare technology | Digital Healthcare





In 1816, René Laennec invented the stethoscope. Stethoscopes were the first tools doctors could use to treat patients and opened the door to a new era of medical diagnostics. Still, it took the industry 30 years to adopt it widely as the Medical Association avoided using gadgets for patients.

Fast-forwarding towards today, the first digital stethoscope is virtually not fiction, and an AI-powered algorithm on the back of the device listens to the patient’s anomalous features and communicates these findings to the doctor. The doctor does not have to be near the patient. Digital stethoscopes can be sent to areas where doctors are scarce. There, applications guide patients how to use them, allowing doctors to listen from remote continents.

This disruptive technology is faster and more effective at half the price of previous analog stethoscopes. And it’s possible that your doctor isn’t using it. why? Recall the 30 years it took for the first stethoscope to effectively adopt a wooden tube. Now consider the speed of digital innovation that is happening in front of you. In addition to the exponential growth in the amount of medical research and research available, a myriad of new technologies are available daily to help healthcare professionals improve their skills and incorporate them into their daily work. There is no curriculum.

Last year, we witnessed the single largest accelerator of digital destruction and adoption that the healthcare sector had ever known. After the pandemic, the transition of earthquakes has been forced in consumer attitudes and industry responses to the adoption of digital healthcare. Like never before, it needs to keep up with the pace of turmoil.

Choice, concern, convenience: change dynamics

Almost half (44%) are accustomed to replacing routine medical consultations with remote virtual bookings, according to a new VMware survey of more than 6,000 European consumers. This is not just the younger generation, usually the tech-savvy generation. The 4554-year-old woman was most enthusiastic about the new virtual world of healthcare. There, regular consultations are conducted through technology rather than directly.

Take the United Kingdom as an example. Prior to the virus outbreak, video bookings accounted for only 1% of the 340 million annual visits to primary care physicians and nurses at the UK National Health Service, but as the outbreak accelerated, all Physical A & E visits for unit types were reduced by 57% (compared to the year). Previously) Online doctor platforms like Push Doctorsaw are increasing 70% of consultations each week.

The pandemic has eliminated the option of regular face-to-face consultations, forcing many to overcome long-standing concerns about the safety and security of virtual meetings with medical professionals. As this convenience begins to overcome concerns in certain healthcare scenarios, consumers are awakening to the wide range of opportunities that new digital services can offer.

We are now very brave and confident in early digital healthcare technologies like AI. Today, 40% of consumers rely more on computers than human doctors to detect and recognize abnormalities such as cancer cells. It also eases distrust of data use in healthcare, which was previously a major hurdle to overcome. Currently, 60% are happy that doctors have completely accurate data on their daily lives, while 45% of Europeans go through remote robots rather than having unqualified doctors operate directly. Satisfied or excited by a qualified physician to perform invasive surgery.

Life after a big digital switch: a desire for innovation

The pandemic was a big digital switch and a major catalyst for change, but what is currently driving consumer enthusiasm for digital healthcare? I think the adoption of the domino effect style of new technology is eroding doubts, fears and skepticism about the role of digital in protecting ourselves, friends and family.

A neuroscientist and a doctor who has completed 20 million symptomatological evaluations.

It’s before the possibility of making good use of cutting-edge applications such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and AI. The results and the variety of use cases here are breathtaking. From rapid analysis of specific disease patterns to identification of the risk of respiratory disease through algorithms that simply perform x-ray images of the patient’s chest. AI helps make decisions faster and better by combining an infinite number of different data sources that humans cannot.

Realizing the future of healthcare

The message from consumers is that they want more of these innovations. Currently, two-thirds recognize that their audience is interested in digital, or as a digital explorer, ready and acceptable for new digital services. For example, 58% of consumers have the freedom to live far away from medical facilities for families with chronic / long-term illnesses, thanks to sensors that predict when medical care will be needed and real-time data monitoring. Satisfied or excited to get it. assistance.

In addition, 51% believe that the quality of life of vulnerable people, such as the elderly and disabled, can be significantly improved, so nearly half have technologies that significantly reduce the risk of invasive surgery within the next five years. I trust you.

It is this consumer belief in digital healthcare services that poses a challenge to both the industry and government. As with the introduction of stethoscopes, the first steps can be the most difficult, but the big digital switch in 2020 has created this wave of enthusiasm, and consumers are clearly less alert to technology in patient care. ..

Moreover, given the ever-increasing pressure on healthcare professionals and the system itself, Im sees an even greater digital desire from more people to find a promising system that will serve everyone. I’m sure it will be done. A brave new virtual world of healthcare technology awaits, and we need to make it happen.

