The leaked map GTA6 is finally over (but don’t be pleased right away)

Once again, part of the alleged GTA6 map was leaked. This completes the image of Vice City.

The leaker only had a clear reputation for it Rockstar Games plans in-house 2023 as the most optimistic release year for GTA6.

GTA6 map leaked again

It was a big disappointment for fans who were overwhelmingly convinced that the successor to GTA 5 could be announced at any time. Conclusion? I haven’t heard anything official about Grand Theft Auto 6 at least until the next generation version of GTAV is released.

But that doesn’t stop the rumored factory. In fact, last week again, the menu for the next game was allegedly leaked. In other words, next year will be crowded with world maps hoping to hover, travel, and fly.

Can go in both directions

The alleged GTA6 map was first leaked early last year. In the second half of 2020, more images were leaked and are now a hit again. The most noticeable escape is connecting to other leaked cards. So we can argue that it must be genuine, but we can easily conclude that we have been fooled and the creative simply created the previous one. leak.

Filled image

The first leaked map showed a large land surrounded by several small islands. Fans quickly concluded that it had to be a sub-city with many Caribbean islands. Next, the biggest menu leak, half was incomplete. The map leaked last week completes it. It’s unclear why there was such a long time between leaks of finished parts.

The result is a large map containing three large parcels with multiple metropolises and several small islands.

Don’t encourage too early

But don’t be pleased right away. Unlike the release notes above, all these cards were leaked by anonymous 4chan users. There is no reliable reputation or leak history. No balance sheet.

4chan is responsible for some of the most accurate leaks of recent years, but there are also a lot of anonymous nonsense. But if it’s forging it, it’s incredibly compelling to forge it.

Vice city, so what?

In general, they are also credible leaks and agree that Vice City will be the focus of GTA 6, a fictitious version of Miami. But people are still discussing how the rest of the map will be filled. Therefore, some argue that the Caribbean islands should provide diversity, while others argue that rock stars have chosen to set the stage in several cities in South America.

The message can be clarified: take a leaky card, especially with good grains of salt. We are not sure until Rockstar officially confirms the location of GTA6. Probably next year. But don’t forget. The RedDeadRedemption2 map was also leaked a few months ago. Do you know!

