End Free Unlimited Uploads Google Photos: What Does It Mean For You





Since its first appearance in 2015, Google Photos has taken a whole new dimension in cherishing precious memories. Since that time, photo sharing and cloud storage services have been popular for free unlimited storage. Users have enjoyed this feature for many years and can save the most important moments altogether without having to worry about running out of storage on their device.

Google’s trusted service provides unlimited cloud storage for photos and videos up to 16MP and 1080p resolutions. Anything uploaded beyond these limits will simply be reduced to the above-mentioned parameter called high quality storage. Basically, the user[今すぐバックアップ]You don’t need to do anything more, such as pressing a button or turning on automatic backup for a safe backup of all your photos and videos.

Brace to change

Starting June 1, 2021, Google Photos will count all uploaded images and videos against your Google Account’s free 15GB storage. If you exceed the threshold, you will need to get a Google One subscription to continue enjoying the service.

The foundation of this move was relaxed when Google Photos leader David Leib tweeted the reason for this strategic move in November 2020. According to him, providing a completely free backup puts a lot of money on the company. As a result, Google had no choice but to reduce the key cost of running the service and accepting the key value of online storage.

Already, over 1 billion people upload 28 million photos to the platform each week. Not surprisingly, a future subscription model is needed to cover the costs and provide streamlined services that users have long been accustomed to.

How about an existing upload

Users who rely on Google Photos to upload content on their device don’t have to worry about existing files. Existing high quality content will continue to be exempt from future storage limits. Only after the above dates will new uploads start checking your Google Account storage meter. If you want to manually back up your photos and videos to the service, we recommend that you double-check your library and upload important content by June 1st. .. After June 1st, the space will start adding to the specified 15GB storage allocation space.

Also, starting June 1st, users will be able to take advantage of new features that will be a photo and video management tool. AI tools will analyze the stored files and suggest whether to remove blurry photos or video clips that are too large to fit in the 15GB free limit.

Existing Pixel users don’t have to worry

Pixel devices that are part of the Google ecosystem have the privilege of enjoying additional benefits. Yes, Pixel owners don’t have to worry because they have unlimited free storage available for high quality uploads. However, if the user chooses to upload the original quality photos and videos, they will be counted as saved in their Google account. But yes, there is nothing in the high quality 16MP and 1080p standards.

Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners will be able to upload unlimited photos and videos with their original quality settings until the end of 2021. Beyond that, the content is reduced to the high quality resolution of cloud storage. Users with Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices will be eligible for this benefit until January 31, 2022. After that, the same method applies to new photos and videos. That is, it is reduced to a high quality setting.

However, new devices in the lineup such as Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5 will not allow unlimited free uploads with the original quality settings. They need to live with free unlimited high quality storage options. In addition, Google will not provide free photo and video storage for future releases of Pixel devices.

What are the options?

Once you reach the 15 GB storage allocation, you need to understand the table options. You can go to the Google One Program, an integrated cloud storage platform for Google products. The service has spread to 140 countries since its launch in 2018.

The 100GB tier for this plan costs $ 1.99 per month or $ 19.99 per year. The 200GB storage slot raises the price to $ 2.99 per month or $ 29.99 per year. Then you have a 2TB plan that returns you to $ 9.99 per month or $ 99.99 per year. These plans should be more than sufficient for normal use. If you need more storage for your professional requirements, we have plans for $ 99.99 for 10TB, $ 199.99 for 20TB, and $ 299.99 for 30TB.

The next best option is Microsoft OneDrive for anyone who wants to try the service from the Google ecosystem. The single-user plan offers 5GB of free storage, after which the paid plan begins. The price of 100GB of storage is the same as Google’s at $ 1.99, and the 1TB plan costs $ 6.99 per month or $ 69.99 per year. The 1TB plan comes with Skype and Office apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook. The Dropbox option offers 2GB of free storage and up to 2TB of storage for $ 9.99 per month, so it’s also available for single-user plans.

Obviously, Google One offers the most of these options. Android users should stick to the Google ecosystem for peace of mind. Of course, this is also our recommendation. Microsoft OneDrive, on the other hand, is worth considering for professionals who need the additional benefits of the Microsoft Office suite.

