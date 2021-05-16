Students exhibit technology and are familiar with Cumbria’s innovation challenges





Kate Keeney says her dream is to help increase the number of women in the industry.

Keeney won first place in Cambrian University’s annual Student Innovation Challenge.

The $ 3000 wallet-carrying program for winners gives students the opportunity to market their ideas, innovations, products or services to a panel of college and industry professionals.

Keaney, a company that supports and hires women in trade, says Rosie Construction and Renovations has directly realized how difficult the industry is.

“I worked behind the scenes in movies, theater, concerts and other entertainment,” Keeney said. “Making and designing set pieces, and driving electricity. There was a huge shortage of women. It was all men.”

Keeney has begun to reach out to women who are already in business or who are thinking of entering the field. Is there any change you want to see in the question she asked them?

“Such a general reaction was a threatening factor,” Keeney said. “Because there are threats not only to workers, but also to customers, they usually don’t know what we’re doing because we’re women, or what we’re doing. I don’t know. I’m doing it. “

Her award-winning proposal not only helps more women enter the trade, but also closes the gap between the number of women who consider it a viable career. She estimates that only 5 percent of Canadian women choose the field.

“I think having a company like this, women having the opportunity to work freely and having a new starting point would really help increase our number in this area,” she said. Told.

Charulatha Vijayakumar, an international student from India, won second place and Best Use of Technology Award for CollSong, a mobile / web app for amateur songwriters, musicians and singers, and collaborated with other artists around the world to collaborate on content. You can now share. (Submitted by Cambrian University)

“The basic idea started when I realized that my mom could sing really well and my dad could write really good lyrics. I inherit both, but of the music to complete that circle. I don’t know how to make it, “she says. Said.

“You have to play the keyboard and learn music, but why do you need to do Part 3? What if you could find someone else and collaborate without learning everyone?”

Vijayakumar said he thinks there are many people like her who may have more than one talent, but who don’t have the ability to put together the whole composition.

That’s where her app comes in.

“This is a forum where people can find other people, and they can be the best they have gained,” she said.

Xiangxu Teng, an international student from China, has won third place in the STU Hub, an app that supports international students seeking help when settling in a new country, city or neighborhood. (Submitted by Cambrian University)

The idea for this app is based on Teng’s own experience arriving in Canada.

“When this was my first time, I really didn’t know how to find a rental home or apply for a part-time job,” Ten said. “I had a lot of questions … and no one helped me, so it took me a long time to get the answers.”

In addition to the difficulty, Teng did not have a face-to-face or online support group.

“In China, we don’t use Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or any other social app that is popular in Canada,” says Teng. “So I basically didn’t know anything.”

Teng’s app provides support, information, or how-to guides to bridge the gap between learning before international students arrive and the complexity of everyday life on campus.

“I wish all international students knew it. [app,] They download it, and there will always be someone willing to help. “

