Samsung Galaxy A11 gets one UI core 3.1 update based on Android 11





Samsung Galaxy A11 has started receiving Android 11 updates. An affordable smartphone is the Android 10-based One UI Core 2.x in 2020. Debuted at.

The Android 11 update for the device has arrived as One UI Core 3.1. The update is currently taking place in Panama, Sam Mobile reported. The Android 11 update has been reported to be available with firmware version A115MUBU2BUE1, but the size of the update is unknown.

This update is not available in all regions at this time, but should be available to all users worldwide in the next few days.

New updates bring new features and UI design. Apart from this, the latest system update for Samsung Galaxy A11 also updated the security patch level in May 2021.

The company, like other OTA system updates, is rolling out handset updates in batches.

Follow this path to see if your phone has received an update.[設定]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]>[ダウンロードしてインストール]You can go to to see if your phone has received an update.

The Samsung Galaxy A11 is set to receive security patches for at least four years, so you can assume that your device will need to receive software updates until 2024.

Samsung Galaxy A11 specification

The Samsung Galaxy A11 has a 6.4-inch HD + Infinity-O screen. It features an unnamed 1.8GHz octa-core processor and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

The phone comes with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage and can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The Galaxy A11 flaunts the triple camera setup on the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is an 8-megapixel primary sensor for capturing selfies.

The selfie camera is located in the hole punch notch in the upper left corner of the screen.

