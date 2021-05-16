Easily find lost items





The idea for AirTag is simple: attach it to something you might lose. If you misplace an item, you can use the FindMy app to find it again. However, this type of Bluetooth tracker is not new. In fact, in the year of technology, it’s pretty old. Apple is following the lead of other companies, including Tile, in creating similar tracking products. But the important question here is how AirTag works.

Waiting for something to lose can be time consuming. At first, I asked the kids to hide the AirTag around the house, but I found it quickly. With the iPhone 12 Pro with a U1 chip, you can easily find items at close range. A competent iPhone can point you in the direction of AirTag within an inch. To go further with the experiment, I asked a friend to drop it somewhere in town and see if he could find it again. This is what happened.

AirTag size and design

Before we get the results of Scavenger Hunt, let’s touch on the design of AirTag. It’s about the size of a stack of four US quarters. AirTag houses a user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery, speaker, and wireless connectivity in a compact, glossy shell.

The AirTag (left) contains a user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery, speaker, and wireless connectivity all in a compact, glossy shell. The circumference of the TYLER HAYES AirTag is slightly larger than a quarter and is stacked with a thickness of four quarters.Tyler Hayes

The downside of its sleek shape is that it can’t be attached to anything right out of the box. You can put it in your pocket, but there is no way to loop it without accessories. (Fortunately, there are many AirTag accessories.)

AirTag costs $ 29, and most accessories start at around $ 13 and go up from there. Accessories are one way to customize a Stark disc, but engraving it is another way. By default, AirTag is white on one side and silver on the other. Apple offers free engraving. This will help you distinguish tags, for example, if you purchased 4 packs. There are 31 preselected pictograms, numbers from 0 to 50, and letters from a to z that can be used for engraving. Each AirTag can accommodate 1 to 4 characters.

Find lost items with AirTag

AirTag works by pinging the location of the passing iPhone to update its location in the world. This is a private and anonymous process, and no one but the owner can discover the location of AirTag. If an item with an AirTag is lost in a remote location, its location detection accuracy may be reduced. In other words, dropping a key in the woods is harder to find than dropping it in a mall.

The Apple AirTag Loop can wrap the strap and is available in navy, yellow, and white.Tyler Hayes

To recreate the experience of losing an AirTag, I gave my friend an AirTag and asked him to drop it somewhere within a 10-mile radius.

AirTag can be set up by simply placing it next to your iPhone. The AirTag will be recognized and you will be prompted to give it a name. Use the Find My app to view the last known location. The Find My app is the same place where you can find your lost iPhone, MacBook, or AirPods. It’s also where AirTags are tracked.

Once my AirTag was hidden, I set out to find it. When I opened the Find My app, after a while I found that AirTag was found and placed on the map. It turns out that the tags are a little over 3 miles apart. I got into the car and tapped the route button in the “Search” app to move. The location of Find My’s AirTag didn’t change or change. The app knew exactly where I was sending. I arrived at a large park and walked down a dirt path. According to the app, I was supposed to be on AirTag, so I pressed the search button. This feature connects directly to AirTag within 20-30 feet. There is nothing.

This was the first place in the Find My app, and AirTag recorded its whereabouts, along with the dirt path I was looking for.Tyler Hayes

I moved around while swinging my mobile phone from side to side like a metal detector. There is nothing yet. Ten minutes later, I sent a text with a screenshot asking for a hint. In general, have I been at least in the right place? The answer came back: No — I was about 1.5 miles away.

A friend of mine sent a pin drop to where he was hiding AirTag, so I headed there. I arrived, but I was still lost because the app thought the AirTag was back in place. A few minutes after I pressed the in-app button to make a sound, I finally heard the AirTag’s built-in speaker barking. If you find out that you are nearby[検索]I tapped the button to get the exact orientation location. This took a minute to get started, but eventually it started showing where to walk. Finally, I found AirTag and rested under some leaves.

I found an AirTag hidden on the side of the road. TYLER HAYES When I got close enough, I used the sound feature to help find AirTag.Tyler Hayes

I found AirTag next to a suburban street. People didn’t pass because there was no sidewalk, but it was about 25 feet from where the car passed. The lost AirTag is too far from the car to get a location from the driver’s phone, or the car is moving too fast.

If this was really a lost AirTag, I don’t think I found it. At least until the person who owns the iPhone gets close enough to it. But if I really dropped something with a key or AirTag, I would have had more information. I would certainly have known that AirTag is outside my home and farther away. I was also able to narrow down my search by remembering the general surroundings I visited recently.

My scavenger hunt emphasizes Apple’s advice on what types of items AirTag recommends and what they don’t (such as pets). When an animal heads for a less crowded place, that place becomes quite inaccurate. Moreover, it points to a new path of its own, not where you have recently been, and you can follow your steps.

The retail price of the Apple AirTag leather keychain is $ 35. Need to buy TYLER HAYES AirTag?

Even with almost failed tests, AirTag is a great product and I think it’s the best chance to find a lost item. AirTag leverages the ubiquitous Find My network created by the iPhone, so unless your item tracker has GPS built in, this is your next best option.

The only question about whether to buy AirTag is if there are related items that need to be tracked?

Buy at Best Buy and Amazon.

