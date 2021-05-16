Features like Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile: See details





Krafton recently announced good news to PUBG enthusiasts with the introduction of Battlegrounds Mobile, an upcoming rebranded version of the Battle Royale game in India. There is no official release date yet, but there are plenty of pre-registered timelines and lots of details about what the game will look like. The latest leaks will tell you more about it.Read Also-Weekly Summary of Battlegrounds Mobile India (aka PUBG Mobile India): 5 Confirmed Details by Krafton

The new information sheds light on various features of the game. This is most likely similar to PUBG Mobile. Here are the details to check:Read also-PUBG Mobile Developer Krafton confirms Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration date

Details of Battlegrounds Mobile India leaked

According to a report by Sportskeeda (provided by renowned PUBG player GodNixon), Battlegrounds Mobile will feature Royal Pass on the launch date of battle royale games in India. This could lead to a new season for Battlegrounds Mobile.Read also-How to pre-register for the Indian version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, also known as PUBG Mobile

For those who don’t know, PUBG’s Royale Passes allow you to earn rewards and purchase a variety of in-game items.

The popular YouTuber Abhijeet Andhare, also known as “Ghatak”, hints at the details. Battlegrounds Mobile players are encouraged to be able to retain skins, Unknown Cash (UC), costumes, and inventories previously available in PUBG. In this way, they do not lose what they “played”. However, Krafton has confirmed this.

In addition, this game is unique to India and does not fall into the PUBG Mobile universe and may not support cross-server matchmaking. This means that people can only play matches with other people in India. Their data is also stored on Indian servers.

In addition to this, Battlegrounds Mobile India was recently found to be listed in several locations on the Google Play store under the “PUBG Mobile” brand. This looks strange because Krafton recently asked people not to associate the game with PUBG Mobile so that it wouldn’t be banned.

Other information

please remember. Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India will begin on May 18th in the Google Play Store. Nothing is the same for iOS users. By pre-registering, you’ll get notifications of the start of the game as well as special benefits available when the game is published.

Battle royale games come with the same gameplay as PUBG Mobile Global. May include multiplayer mode and various maps (Miramar, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Livik).

Differences include support for high-value esports tournaments, gameplay and spending restrictions, and a focus on security.

