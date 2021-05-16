Successful Grant Program for West Virginia Tech Economic Growth | Column





The West Virginia Entrepreneurship and Innovation Investment Fund provides technology-focused companies through the West Virginia SBIR / STTR Matching Grant Program to provide technology-focused enterprises with the Federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR). STTR) Encourage and support you to apply for a grant. Dollars for those who have won the Federal SBIR / STTR Award. The program also provides financial support to help companies develop competitive applications.

The state matching grant program generated an 11: 1 return on investment in the first 14 months of operation, in the process growing the technology economy.

These are excellent results, and the West Virginia Small and Medium Enterprise Development Center (WV SBDC), which operates under the auspices of the West Virginia State Parliament, the Governor’s Justice, and the State Department of Commerce, deserves significant credit.

From the start of the program in January 2020 to February of this year, the program encouraged 17 West Virginia technology-focused companies to apply for federal SBIR / STTR grants.

Of the 17 applicants, 9 received a total of 13 Federal Phase I or Phase II SBIR / STTR grants. The federal SBIR / STTR program is so competitive that this is an amazing conversion rate (76%).

The 13 successful awards brought $ 8.8 million in federal funding to West Virginia and were used to promote the commercialization of these companies’ technologies and markets, leading to job and wealth creation in the state. .. This is a 50% increase in the number of award-winning companies compared to 2019, before the program began.

Historically, West Virginia and other regional states have been underestimated nationally in SBIR / STTR contests due to the low number of applications submitted. A matching grant program run by WV SBDC has helped state companies find resources, apply them effectively, and improve results.

The program not only helps businesses secure the federal dollar, but also accelerates West Virginia’s economic diversification, enables the creation of high-paying jobs, and grows the state’s technology sector.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-related impact on the program’s funding sources, the portion of the program that provides matching funding has been temporarily closed to new applicants. State leaders need to consider options to fully fund their programs, as demand continues to grow and the results are self-explanatory.

A successful example of the program is Iconic Air, a software startup in Morgantown that has pioneered new ways to monitor emissions and report data. The company was founded by two industrial engineering graduates from West Virginia University, Kyle Gillis and James Carnes.

The up-and-coming new company has won Phase I and Phase II US Air Force SBIR contracts. The goal of this task is to keep Air Force personnel safe and healthy by creating an automated and scalable software architecture that interfaces with the latest environmental instrumentation data.

Through the work of Iconic Airs, the Air Force can gain insights into the facility’s air quality and make informed decisions.

Gillis and Carnes acknowledge that the state matching grant program has provided the necessary incentives after this SBIR / STTR award. They said the support received from the WVSBDC Intec Program and the TechConnect West Virginia FAST Grant Program helped them through the grant process.

This is not the first time this team has been recognized. As a result of their success in the SBIR / STTR program, the team received national notice this year on Forbes’ annual list of under 30s and under 30s.

Much effort and infrastructure has been devoted to educating West Virginia’s entrepreneurial and technical communities on the benefits of applying for the Federal SBIR / STTR program.

Recipients have created jobs, brought in federal dollars, and won impressive national coverage. Now is the time to further develop our early success by finding funding to continue these efforts.

WVSBDC and TechConnect West Virginia have partnered to provide 17 public awareness and education training on the Federal SBIR / STTR Program and State Matching Grants Program over the past 18 months.

More than 425 entrepreneurs participated in these boot camp events, and 231 received writing, solicitation matching, and technical assistance.

These numbers show that West Virginia technology-focused companies are interested in applying for a federal SBIR / STTR grant.

Through West Virginia’s SBIR / STTR Matching Grant Program, West Virginia has brought millions of dollars to the state, resulting in breakthrough technological improvements, domestic enterprise development, and West Virginia employment. I will.

This is the secret to success we must continue. Replenish the SBIR / STTR State Matching Grant Program and identify funding to keep your state’s technology economy growing.

Bryan Brown is the Secretary-General of the West Virginia Society of Biological Sciences.

Anne Barth is Executive Director of TechConnect West Virginia.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos