Resident Evil Village is the best on PS5 Here’s why





Yes, PS5 is not the only biohazard village. It is also installed on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. That said, I can say that I navigated the winding castle corridors, poorly lit structures, and fought hordes of lycans, vampires, and various other monsters. I played Resident Evil Village on PS5.

Of course, this poses some sort of big problem for many who want the best possible version of Resident Evil Village. As you may know, the battle between supply and demand is currently biased, with the latter crushing the former due to lack of chips. When I won the PS5 replenishment battle, it took a lot of time, effort and good luck.

Oh, and while I’m writing a review of Resident Evil Village, this isn’t the only opinion. My colleague Dennis Prinbet played Resident Evil Village on both PS4 and PS5. “I 100% agree that Village works much better on the PS5,” she said. Now let’s analyze why the best new games deserve one of the hardest to find consoles.

You should hear Resident Evil Village on your PS5

At first, I thought that PS5 would look better on Resident Evil Village than PS4. As we all know, the power of the new console is just a few miles ahead of what the previous generation PS4 offers. However, after playing RE8 a bit, I realized that Ethan Winters’ terrible vacation in Europe was better because the PS5 sounded better.

This is because the PS5’s Tempest 3D Audio Tech enables dimensional and spatial sound. I didn’t expect this to be the case, as my previous experience with 3D audio on the AirPods Pro and Apple TV Plus was a bit gimmick.

(Image credit: Sony)

But when I plugged the headset into the PS5 controller’s headphone jack (no need for Sony’s own 3D pulse headset), I realized that Resident Evil Village was really lively with this more intimate audio. At the end of my time at Dimitresk Castle, I had a lot of problems when both Mrs. Dimitresk and her daughter Daniela were chasing me. I didn’t know where to go, so it wasn’t until I put on my headphones that I could better understand one of these torturers sneaking up from me from my vantage point.

This value was amplified later in the game when Ethan was being attacked from all angles. A fiery arrow struck from above, and a chunk or lycan trying to bite five from Ethan’s neck attacked him from behind, and I had a hard time tracking him. And that’s when I remembered plugging in my headphones. By using voice cues, I was able to better know that the threat was groaning close enough to be a problem, so I was able to turn around just in time.

Also, playing on PS5 rather than PS4 makes it easier to hear the sound of Resident Evil Village. As anyone who has played demanding titles such as The Last of Us Part II on the PS4 knows, the console can be terribly large. My colleague Dennis Prinbet confirmed that Resident Evil Village had the same effect and said her PS4 was “super loud” during play.

Does Resident Evil Village always look great on PS5?

Two of my colleagues told me that the PS4 version of the game doesn’t look that good either. Dennis, who played on both the PS5 and PS4, said, “I noticed that the wolf’s fur is almost transparent. Maybe the PS4 couldn’t handle the graphics?”

Yes, the pest that appears in that Etch A Sketch seems to be a wolf. (Image credit: Capcom)

There is one exception to the PS5’s dominance. The Digital Foundry people delved into the differences between the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, and what I continued with ray tracing (enabled by default) performed slightly better than the third Xbox Series X. The area of ​​the Lord who found it to be declining.

Since this is a watery space, there is a lot of reflection and it leads to a slight dip. The PS5’s frame rate is as low as 46 frames per second, but the Xbox Series X (53 fps) is simultaneously approaching the 60 fps standard.

That said, playing that level many times (for all the fun) isn’t a big deal. I didn’t notice it personally, so I was exchanging 3D audio (not on the Xbox Series X) on any day of the week.

Resident Evil Village also feels better on PS5

When I played around with Astro’s Playroom, I first felt the originality of the adaptive triggers on the PS5 DualSense controller. The freebie PS5 game is great for previewing what you can do with the PS5’s L1 / L2 and R1 / R2 buttons. This button allows you to change the amount of pressure applied to the click in the game.

So when you move from weapon to weapon and fire the F2 sniper rifle for the first time, you will actually feel the difference. I’m not a gun enthusiast, but I know that every gun you fire should feel different, and it’s great that the PS5 gives you that feeling. There is no such thing on PC and Xbox Series X and S.

Resident Evil Village is more immersed in PS5

Overall, I loved it because I felt that the PS5 Resident Evil Village was consuming everything. And this was also seen in the absence of a loading screen. This is due to the PS5’s ultra-fast SSD, which is one of the biggest advantages over the PS4.

Dennis told me that the PS4 on the RE8 had a shorter load time than the Resident Evil 7 on the same console, but the loading screen was still there. The PS5 Resident Evil Village does not have a load window overall, but it is possible that the right to a long elevator was the way to load the next map.

So, yes, you can play Resident Evil Village on PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, but what if you have a choice? Play on PS5. This is one of the easy candidates for this year’s game, and these immersive differences help you fully experience a great compliment to a horror movie.

Best Resident Evil 8 Deals Today

