Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has been reduced in price in India and is now available for open sale





The price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has been significantly reduced, allowing buyers to sell it publicly without waiting for the flash sale.

HIGHLIGHTSXiaomi has changed its strategy in India by publicly selling Redmi Note 10 Pro instead of regular flash sales. We also announced a price cut for Rs 2,000 on Note 10 Pro. Refresh rate, and 6.67 inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 series in India earlier this year. The company has added three new budget smartphones to its portfolio. At the time of launch, mobile phones were available for flash sale.

Xiaomi seems to have changed tactics. Starting Saturday, Xiaomi has made the popular Redmi Note 10 Pro available for public sale. The company has also decided to reduce the price of smartphones on its budget from rupees. 17,999 rupees 15,999.

Redmi Note 10 is available in three different storage variants. 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB. The phone comes with a 64MP quad camera setup. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. It also features a 6.67-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is available in 6GB + 64GB variations for Rs 15,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 128GB models are available for purchase at Rs16,999 and Rs18,999, respectively.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.67 inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display. The screen supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. There is also a small drilling cutout for the 16MP front camera. The screen also comes with 1200 nit peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It also comes with HDR10 + certification.

The smartphone is equipped with Snapdragon 7 32G and 8GB of RAM. We also offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 Pro offers a quad camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary camera + 8MP ultra wide angle and 118 degree FoV + 5MP super macro lens + 2MP depth sensor and LED flash. There is also a 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

For operating systems, Note 10 Pro runs Android 11-based MIUI 12. However, MIUI 12.5 will be released soon.

