These tools will help you find your lost device





You may have noticed that Apple AirTags is the headline as new Apple products are emerging these days, but these little tracking discs keep track of where your phones, tablets, and laptops are. The latest in long options for.

The location tracking feature built into our device has effective privacy concerns and can be more problematic at higher levels (this is how Apple AirTag can be a gift for stalkers and harassers). (See article), but that’s also our valuable implications It’s much harder to lose anything because Gear can report its position 24 hours a day.

With AirTags and Galaxy SmartTags, tile trackers, and all other similar products, this kind of location monitoring can be extended to any kind of item, from bags to key chains. Even if something doesn’t report the location, you can still connect to the device reporting the location.

If you’re determined to always know where your most valuable items are, you have more options than ever before.

Apple

Apple’s Find My app covers iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods and AirTag.

David Nield via Apple

Let’s start with Apple, which just released AirTags. These little trackers work through the Find My app that comes pre-installed on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It’s also available from the iCloud portal, so you can access it from any computer with a web browser.

Most of the latest Apple products can report your location via Find My on your phone or laptop, as well as on your AirPods or Apple Watch. Apple Pencil can’t be found in this app, but as far as Apple devices are concerned, it’s a minority.To make sure your device is being tracked, on your iPhone or iPad[設定]After tapping the name with[自分を探す]Tap or on your Mac[システム環境設定]so[セキュリティとプライバシー],[プライバシー]Select in the order of.

When you launch “Search”, the device will be displayed on the map. You can also check details such as battery level if necessary. When you select a device, you can remotely erase it, lock it to protect it from unauthorized access, and make a sound (very useful if you may have fallen behind the sofa).

AirTag behaves a little differently. They do not report their location directly, but communicate using short-range connections to other devices (via Bluetooth and more accurate ultra-wideband). As long as they’re nearby (Apple doesn’t specify the exact range), you can find them in the Find My app on your device.

