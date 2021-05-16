Windows 10 Update Coming Soon: Make sure you know these tips and tricks first





These Windows 10 tips and tricks can save you time and effort.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Whether you’re a longtime Windows 10 user or a recent convert (and you can upgrade for free even if you haven’t upgraded to Windows 10), there are lots of old and new tips, tips, and hidden stuff. A feature that is easy to learn and allows you to work smoothly on your laptop.

In addition, the Spring 2021 update for Windows 10 will arrive later this month. So it’s a good time to learn some of the productivity features of your device, whether at work or in your personal life. These built-in tricks help you do everything from setting taskbar shortcuts to saving battery power to getting the most out of your machine.

Microsoft usually doesn’t publish hidden features like Apple does. This can make it more difficult to know how to take advantage of all the features that Windows 10 offers. But we are covering you.

Currently playing: Watch this: Windows 10: Try these hidden features now

2:51

Even learning how to upgrade to Windows 10 for free can be difficult. (Windows 7 support ended last year, so if you haven’t done this yet, you’ll have to do it.) So, regardless of Microsoft, Dell, HP, or any other Windows 10 rig, these clever tips are Helps to stay organized and get organized. I did more. Plus, here’s everything you need to know about the latest Windows 10 October 2020 update, how to use the three best new Windows 10 features, and how to troubleshoot Windows 10 issues.

Stay up to date with the latest Microsoft News, as well as reviews and advice on Windows PCs.

1. Minimize all windows except the active window

If your desktop screen is overcrowded with open windows, you can quickly minimize all windows except the one you are currently working on.

Simply click on the title bar of the window you want to keep open. Then hold down the mouse and quickly move the window back and forth. Basically, shake the window. Shake a few times quickly to minimize all other open windows and open only the shaken window. Neat, huh?

Read more: 20 professional tips to get Windows 10 to work the way you want (free PDF from TechRepublic)

2. Open the hidden “secret” start menu

To access the Start menu, press the Windows icon at the bottom left of the screen or on your keyboard. However, Windows 10 includes a second, lesser-known Start menu that gives you easy access to important features such as Command Prompt, Control Panel, and Task Manager. You can access it in two different ways by pressing the Windows key + X or right-clicking on the Windows icon / Start button.

3. You can create an event without opening the calendar app

With the latest updates in Windows 10, you can quickly add events to your Microsoft calendar directly from the taskbar without actually opening the calendar at all. Method is as follows.

1. On the taskbar, click the time and date boxes in the right corner.

2. Click the date you want to schedule the event.

3. Enter the event name, time and location. (If you have multiple calendars, click the down arrow next to the event name field and select the calendar you want to add.)

Four.[保存]Click. Events are displayed in the calendar app across your device.

4. Take a screenshot on Windows 10

I know, it’s basic-but it’s amazing how easy it is to forget how to take a screenshot on your laptop or desktop when you don’t do it often ..

There are at least eight ways to take screenshots in Windows 10. If you want to capture and save a picture of the entire screen, pressing the Windows key + Print Screen key is the easiest way to save the picture. Go to the Photos> Screenshots folder.

To capture only part of the screen, press Windows key + Shift + S to open a tool called Snip & Sketch. Click and drag this tool to create a screenshot and save it to your clipboard.

Currently playing: Watch this: Windows 10 Fall 2020 Update: New features are:

2:46

5. Use keyboard shortcuts to open items from the taskbar

If you pinned the program to the taskbar at the bottom of the screen and created a shortcut, you do not need to click the icon to open it.Use the keyboard shortcut Windows key + instead [Number key], Use the numeric keys that correspond to the position of the program on the taskbar. For example, Windows key + 2 opens the second item on the taskbar.

This is especially useful if you’re typing hard and don’t want to take your finger off the keyboard. It may seem more natural to reach for the Windows key.

6. Check the amount of space your app is using

Your computer will start to slow down as you run out of space. One easy way to speed them up is to get rid of apps that take up more space than you need, especially if you don’t use them regularly.

To see how much space your app uses[設定]>[システム]>[ストレージ]Go to. Click the drive you want to search for (such as “this PC” in your local storage)[アプリとゲーム]Click to see a list of apps installed on your machine and the space they are using. You probably won’t get rid of your browser, but you may find that games you haven’t played for years have some good weight to drop.

7. Exile ads from the start menu

When running Windows 10 with default settings, apps may appear on the right side of the Start menu. Microsoft calls them “suggestions,” but they’re actually ads for Windows Store apps that you can buy.

Windows 10[スタート]To remove menu ads[設定]>[カスタマイズ]>[スタート]Go to.[スタート]so[提案を表示する]Switch the setting to the off position.

8. Shut down background apps to save battery

Apps that run in the background can receive information, send notifications, and stay up-to-date even when they’re not in use. This is convenient, but it can also drain battery and data if you are connecting via mobile. Hotspot.

To control apps running in the background and save battery power and data[設定]>[プライバシー]>[バックグラウンドアプリ]Go to. To prevent all apps from running in the background[アプリをバックグラウンドで実行する]To[オフ]Switch to. Alternatively, you can move down the list on the same page and select individual apps to run in the background.

9. Use background scrolling for multiple windows

In Windows 10, you can scroll up and down any window, even if it’s not the window you’re working in directly. This is a useful tool when you have the same window open many times. Time-For example, if you want to open a new submenu option in a new window to save time clicking back and forth on the same page.

For example, try opening two programs: an internet browser page and a notepad or Word document. Place both on the screen so that at least some text is displayed on each. While in one window, hover your mouse or use the touchpad to move to and scroll to the second window. You should be able to move the page up and down even if it is not active in that window.

This feature should be on by default, but if it isn’t,[設定]>[デバイス]>[マウス]Go to[非アクティブなウィンドウをスクロール]Place the cursor on[オン]Switch to. Then hover your mouse over the window in the background and use the scroll wheel to scroll.

10. View the file extension in File Explorer

Microsoft hides the file extension by default, which makes it difficult for anyone who needs to look for certain types of files, such as JPEGs and JPGs. To view the file extension in File Explorer, follow these steps:

1. Go to the search bar at the bottom of the screen[ファイルエクスプローラーのオプション]And click. (There are many other ways to get here, but it seems to be the fastest.)

2. In the window that pops up[表示]Click the tab.

3. Clear the check box to hide extensions for known file types.[適用],[OK]Click in the order of. The File Explorer will now display the file extensions for all files.

[ファイルエクスプローラーのオプション]You can also use the menu to choose to show empty drives, hidden files and folders, and more.

11. Minimize distractions with Focus Assist

It’s frustrating to try to work when notifications are constantly choppy. You can determine how many you can get using FocusAssist, a tool added to Windows 10 in the April 2018 update.

[設定]>[システム]>[フォーカスアシスト]Go to and set. Choose from three options: Off (get all notifications from apps and contacts), Priority (only show notifications selected from a customized priority list, send the rest to the Action Center), alarms only ( Hide all notifications except) for alarms).

You can also turn this feature on automatically at certain times of the day or when you’re playing a game.

For tips and tricks on Windows 10 laptops, check out how to fix slow PCs yourself and 6 simple security changes that every Windows 10 user needs to make.

