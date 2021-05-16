2021 BMW M4 Drag Race Audi RS6 Avant Continues to Disappear





BMW makes faster cars for drag racing, but the M4 competition is currently very hot. It was so hot that I decided to use the Audi RS6 Avant, a more powerful German performance car that was probably faster.

Before you start, you need to get one out of the way. It’s xDrive. BMW announced that the system will be available for order on the M4 and M3 sedans later this year.

But for now, this coupe is dominated by the RWD foundation. You can also use this powertrain with the X3 / X4 M xDrive. This may have actually improved performance in drag racing. But, as we said, everyone wants an M4 now.

A lot is happening in the sports coupe. It came from a long line of great cars, had a very unique styling, and had the most powerful in-line 6 engine ever. The Twin Turbo 3.0L has 503 horsepower, which is about 90 less than the RS6.

These numbers are measured on the crank and AWD Audi can lose a few more ponies by the time it reaches the wheel. However, they have about the same 8-speed ZF gearbox and I’m curious if drag racing highlights the differences in setup.

The M4 has another small advantage here. Can you find it? The RS6 is driven by the most inexperienced driver. You don’t have to be a racing driver like Archie Hamilton to launch one of these German machines, but experience is important.

But even on that good day, the rear-wheel drive M4 doesn’t seem to have a chance against the giant Quattro V8. In the second drag race, you’ll see it catching up towards the end of the runway, but that’s not enough.

Rolling races continue, proving how close they are in terms of perfect performance. M4 barely wins this. The wagon may be virtually faster than any Audi RS model, so it would be very interesting to see what happens when the M3 Touring arrives.

