MacBook Air and Surface Laptop 4: Which 13-inch laptop is best for you?





The long Microsoft vs. Apple showdown has moved from software roots to the hardware battlefield, with the MacBook making it public to Surface laptops. Apple has gotten the best of Microsoft in the last few years, but each new Surface Laptop release is approaching the MacBook’s crown. At least until this year, when the Cupertino giant launched its own in-house M1 processor, which offers the latest MacBook Air blink and missed performance and spectacular battery life.

Microsoft has competed with Surface Laptop 4. This is a modest upgrade from Surface Laptop 3 that combines 11th generation Intel or AMD 4000 series CPUs for faster speeds and longer runtimes. A chip upgrade alone will fix most of the problems with older models and, combined with better hardware, will take the new MacBook Air seriously with that money.

So, operating system preferences aside, should you buy these best 13-inch laptops, the Surface Laptop 4 or the MacBook Pro? The following is a round-by-round description to assist you in making your decision.

Comparison of MacBook Air and Surface Laptop 4: Specification Comparison MacBook Air Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Price $ 999 (starting). $ 1,649 (reviewed) $ 999 (starting); $ 1,699 (reviewed) Display 13.3 inches, 2560 x 1660 pixels 13.5 inches IPS2256 x 1504CPUM1Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPUGPUM1Intel Iris XeRAM8GB, 16GB8GB, 16GB, 32GB Storage256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB256GB, 512GB, 1TB Ports2 Thunderbolt 3, Headphone Jack USB 3.1 Type-A, USB 3.1 Type-C, Audio Jack, Surface Connect Weight 2.8 lbs 2.8 lbs Battery 14: 4110: 46 Size 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inch 12.1 x 8.8 x 0. 6 inch price and value

You can’t save money by using any of these laptops. The Surface Laptop 4 starts at $ 999 if it consists of an AMD Ryzen 4680U CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB SSD. But in reality, you’ll want to spend $ 1,199 to upgrade to 16GB of RAM.

Best Surface Laptop 4 Deals Today

Available in Platinum, Sandstone, Ice Blue, and Matte Black for $ 1,299 in a configuration with a Core i5 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of SSD. You can get the same processor for $ 1,499, but double the RAM to 16GB. For maximum power, you can buy a review unit with a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD for $ 1,699.

Best Deals for Today’s Best Apple Macbook Air (M1 2020)

The price of the MacBook Air is about the same. For $ 999, you can buy a base model with an M1 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of SSD. If you look at the details, you can see that this version has a 7-core GPU.

For $ 1,249, you’ll get an 8-core GPU model with an M1 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of SSD. The upgrade costs $ 200 for 16GB of RAM and an additional $ 200 for 1TB of storage. Our review unit features an 8-core M1 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD and can be purchased for $ 1,649.

Winner: Draw

MacBook Air and Surface Laptop 4: Design

Sophisticated, sophisticated, but epoch-making, the MacBook Air and Surface Laptop 4 are portable, rugged, ultra-thin laptops with several updates available.

If you’ve seen the MacBook Air in the last few years, you know what the latest model looks like. It has the same slim wedge design as before, with traditional gold, space gray and silver color options. It remains a very slim and lightweight laptop, and the unibody aluminum chassis was built with precision craftsmanship. The notch on the front edge feels good, and top-fire speakers are preferred over down-fire speakers.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

However, the MacBook Air can use a neat design with a thinner display bezel and doesn’t even care about some color options (leak suggests that these will arrive soon). Masu). Currently, the MacBook Air is 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches and 2.8 lbs, which is about the same size as the Surface Laptop 4 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches and 2.8 lbs), despite its smaller screen.

Surface Laptop 4 is on almost the same ship. Premium design with a simple and discreet chassis made of sturdy aluminum. What makes Microsoft better than Apple is that it offers outstanding colors, such as the review unit’s ice-blue finish and striking sandstone shades. Some of these come with a soft-touch Alcantara deck, which adds some flair to the otherwise simple design.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Yes, the Surface Laptop 4 also needs a thin bezel, but among its unique colors, the Alcantara fabric deck, and the handy IR camera on the screen, it beats the Air.

Winner: Surface Laptop 4

MacBook Air and Surface Laptop 4: Port

Choosing the best of the two evils is never fun. Sadly, I have no choice between these two.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The MacBook Air relies entirely on the Thunderbolt 3 port, with two on the left for charging or transferring data. There is only a 3.5mm headphone jack on the far right.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Conversely, the Surface Laptop 4 doesn’t have a Thunderbolt port. Instead, there is a convenient USB Type-A port and a USB 3.1 Type-C input on the left side next to the headphone jack. On the right side is a magnetic Surface Connect port for docking and charging.

Winner: Draw

MacBook Air and Surface Laptop 4: Display

If you can’t go right on the port, you can’t go wrong on the display. Both are gorgeous and provide bright, vibrant images whether you’re watching a movie, editing a photo, or just browsing the web.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Before we talk about screen quality, the Surface Laptop 4 has won by having a 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 pixel IPS touchscreen display with an aspect ratio of 3: 2. Taller and narrower than traditional 16: 9 panels, the Surface’s screen shape is more productive and allows you to display more vertical content on your page. The MacBook Air’s 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel Retina display is not only compact, but also supports a dilapidated 16: 9 aspect ratio.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

To get it out of the way, the MacBook Air regained some position by covering 81% of the DCI-P3’s color gamut, while the Surface Laptop 4 reached only 77%. Both were below the category average of 84%.

The MacBook Air peaked at 366 nits of brightness, slightly above the Surface Laptop 4 (349 nits), but again, both panels averaged below 389 nits.

Interestingly, when these two screens were viewed side by side, the colors looked more saturated on the Surface Laptop 4. But that’s because the MacBook Air has a crisp paper tone, while the white balance is warm or neutral.

Winner: Draw

MacBook Air vs. Surface Laptop 4: Keyboard and Touchpad

The good news for Apple fans is that the Butterfly keyboard is completely gone and replaced by the traditional Chiclet-style keyboard on the latest MacBook Air models. The bad news is that the Surface Laptop 4 is more comfortable to type.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The MacBook Air keys feel clicky, but feel a bit stiffer than the Surface keys. Key movements are almost above average in both of these classes, but more force is required to activate the MacBook Air keys. What makes the Surface Laptop 4 keys stand out is the bouncy reaction of fingering from one letter to the next.

On Surface Laptop 4, I typed 121 words per minute on the 10fastfingers.com input test with 95% accuracy. This was above the normal 109 wpm average and no additional errors occurred. Using a MacBook Air, I hit 113 words per minute with 96% accuracy.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The MacBook Air’s 4.7 x 3.2 inch touchpad is comically large for a laptop of this size. The smooth surface of the glass responds quickly to swipes and gestures. I put this in my personal taste, but I’m not a fan of the ForceTouch trackpad and its fake press. The Surface Laptop’s 4.5 x 3 inch touchpad isn’t that big, but it’s just as smooth and quickly responds to Windows 10 gestures like swiping and zooming with two fingers.

Winner: Surface Laptop 4

MacBook Air and Surface Laptop 4: Performance

M1 changes everything. This gives the MacBook Air the hope of a showdown that Intel chips, especially the ultra-low power processors Apple has chosen in the past, would normally lose.

Currently, the M1 SoC is the fastest chip on the market for ultra-portable laptops. At least for most tests. In actual use, both Surface Laptop 4 and MacBook Air are powerful enough to power 20 Google Chrome tabs, four of which stream 1080p video and one of which plays YouTube Music. Was there. These simple everyday tasks feel just as quick, regardless of the laptop you choose. The MacBook Air is ahead of the more demanding tasks.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

With a score of 4,829 in the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance benchmark and an Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM, the Surface Laptop was (mostly) hit by a MacBook Air (7,575, M1). The good news is that the Surface is above the category average (4,368).

Using the Handbrake app to convert 4K video to 1080p resolution took 17 minutes and 1 second, the Surface Laptop 4 was the victim of the MacBook Air’s M1, which took only 9 minutes and 15 seconds.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Surface Laptop 4’s 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD replicates 25GB of multimedia files at 562.7MB / s, faster than the drives tested on previous Surface products. Still, it’s far from the MacBook Air (512GB SSD), which was a huge hit at 2,897.8MBps.

Both laptops rely on integrated graphics. The M1 chip and Intel’s Iris Xe were about the same in Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm benchmark. The MacBook Air ran the game at 1440×900 resolution at smooth 37fps and the graphics were set to Medium, while the Surface Laptop 4 reached 30fps at 1080p.

Winner: MacBook Air

MacBook Air vs. Surface Laptop 4: Battery Life

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

While you can easily get a day’s juice from any of these laptops, the MacBook Air dominated the battery test with an astonishing 14 hours and 41 minutes of run time. Even though Microsoft was timing it in quite a few hours and 46 minutes, I could hardly stand the Surface Laptop 4 for four hours. Both notebooks average above 10:22.

Winner: MacBook Air

Overall victory: MacBook Air

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Eliminating performance and battery life, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 wins with a more comfortable keyboard and some design advantages (IR camera, different color options). Sorry, Microsoft cannot exclude these two important categories from the score. The MacBook Air with the M1 chip scores big points in the performance and battery life section, slightly ahead of the Surface Laptop 4.

MacBook AirMicrosoft Surface Laptop 4Value (10) 88Design (10) 78Ports (10) 66Display (15) 1313Keyboard / Touchpad (15) 1314Performance (20) 1916Battery Life (20) 1916Total8581

The Surface doesn’t slow down, but it can’t keep up with the M1 processor, and the MacBook SSD is fast day and night. Taking into account the approximately four-hour longer battery life, the large margins in these categories overcome the benefits of the Surface Laptop 4 design and keyboard.

If you’re one of the few OS-agnostic customers in the new premium 13-inch laptop market, then neither of these notebooks is a mistake. But given its record performance and battery life, the MacBook Air is a better option for most people.

Best Laptop Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos