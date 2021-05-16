



Like any other company, the local press fights every day to convince customers that we are worth the money.

On the other hand, there are people who want to read us, but their generation has not developed the habit of daily newspapers. They will see a link to one of our articles posted on Facebook by a friend, and they get furious when they can’t open it without paying. It’s a battle we think we can win. We have them read enough free samples that we want to convince them of the value that digital subscriptions bring to their lives.

But there is a second battle. This is an existential battle that threatens our digital business model. In this case, as the law says, we are not even allowed to fight back, at least in a meaningful way. This is the battle against two social media giants, Facebook and Google.

Facebook and Google publish our articles, sell ads from them, and put most of their profits in their pockets. They give us little reward. As a result, as newspaper readers access the Web for news and their ability to sell newspaper ads diminishes, we rely heavily on selling digital ads, but we are under pressure ourselves. Notice.

On the one hand, two giants help us by delivering news. Together with others, they suck up much of the advertising revenue we generate, making us barely able to survive.

It’s killing us. Over the past two years, 300 publications have been closed and more than 6,000 journalists have been recruited nationwide.

According to a survey commissioned by the California News Publishers Association, about 10 newspapers in California were closed last year. Many news companies have lost reporters in acquisitions and temporary dismissals. People who continue to stick to it because they believe in the mission, but how long?

The solution to social media oppression is not the gradual cultural change we seek from printed readers and online users. This is an immediate regulatory backlash against Facebook and Google’s worst instincts.

News organizations need to set up a united front to negotiate better and more sustainable deals from tech giants. But sadly ironically, doing so can violate antitrust laws. Congress is required to suspend these restrictions.

Ganett and other major chains that own most of the US newspapers, including us, are by no means small organizations. That is inevitable, as most local newspapers these days can only survive by sharing resources under the umbrella of the chain, benefiting from economies of scale. Still, our size is inferior to technology duopoly, which is hunting down the market with digital ad sales and setting the rules of the game to unlimited benefits.

And in addition to us, hundreds of TV and radio stations, small newspapers, and independent news producers don’t want to trade on their own. So they desperately chop and work on the bones, but they are still darkening one by one. Each loss breaks our hearts. We are in solidarity with them. We compete, but we share our mission to provide our readers with accurate, timely and thoughtful information.

As of 2018, Google and Facebook revenues were nearly four times higher than all legacy news media in the United States combined. The two tech companies attracted 80% of digital advertising spending and 45% of all US advertising spending.

This is similar to how Napster and file sharing threatened the record industry in the early 2000s. The bleeding continued until all the labels were united and the music was stolen, telling the public that the artist wouldn’t be able to continue until the industry spoke in one voice.

To be fair, our members of Parliament, Jerry McNurney, Josh Harder, Senator Alex Padilla, and Dianne Feinstein, need to uphold the Journalism Competition Preservation Act.

The law, also known as the “Safe Harbor Bill,” suspends antitrust restrictions for four years, allowing publishers to unite with Facebook and Google to negotiate fair compensation for news content.

Don’t shed tears on the town crier. We know that the power of the market can change more than anyone else. But market distortions threaten the lifeline of local news, so we need to get out of the way to fight for ourselves.

