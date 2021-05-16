The leaked Google Android 12 details show that it could be the biggest visual update: battery saver switching, etc.





Some rumors claim that Google’s Android 12 could be the best visual update for search engine giants. The leaked details were revealed before the next Google I / O event.

(Photo: Photo by Leon Neil / Getty Images) In the illustration in this photo, the image of the Google logo is visible to a young man in London, England, on August 9, 2017. Founded in 1995 by Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Google now manufactures hundreds of products used by billions of people around the world, from YouTube and Android to Smartbox and Google Search.

One of the most popular leakers, Jon Prosser, has released some static slide and animated promotional content on his YouTube channel, Front Page Tech.

Prosser claims that some Google fans are being touted for the new Android 12. Here are some of JonProsser’s claims:

Beautiful new experience Stronger privacy and security protection All devices work together better

To help you further, you need to know the following other important details of Android 12.

Possible features of Android 12

According to the latest Android Police report, Jon Prosser’s new leaked details include a battery saver guru, a small weather widget, a new media widget, a connection toggle, and a redesigned brightness slider for the next Google Android 12. It became clear that it could be included.

Read also: Google Play notifies Android users when the app is collecting data

Apart from these, Google’s new smartphone system will also receive a plus and power button, a volume slider, a new analog clock widget, and some UI, specifically pins, info, and snooze options.

These are just a few of the new features that Android 12 may have.

Here are other leaked features of the new Android 12 to give you more ideas on how good the new Google smartphone system is.

Updated notifications and quick settings visuals Quick settings visuals Fully revamped lock screen with huge clock New pill-like style for status bar notifications Refreshed keyboard design Cool ripple animation Lots of rounded corners Others arriving on Android 12

Earlier, the Android Authority reported that the theme system for the new Android 12 smartphone system could be applied to the Google Assistant theme.

In short, this new feature may allow you to match the color of the Google Assistant interface to the color scheme of your smartphone. However, this information remains speculative until the long-awaited Google I / O event arrives.

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest news about Google’s Android 12 and its upcoming technology.

Related article: New Android banking malware targets user bank credentials: TeaBot works as follows:

This article is owned by TechTimes

Author: Griffin Davis

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

