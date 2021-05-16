Google suddenly pushed a little-known Pixel feature, which is great





He knew little about what would happen next.

For the past few weeks, I’ve been unfairly fascinated by Google’s Pixel smartphones.

The phones themselves aren’t that many, but I know that many people who have phones find them fun. Or at least as good as any other Android phone.

What drives me to a rare eyebrow scratch is Google’s vigorous attempt to make the Pixel important. Or, if I might be very rude, it’s relevant.

The first was an ad that encouraged attention when transferring data to the new Pixel.

Secondly, it was encouraging to learn useful Korean slang. is there anything else? -Data is being transferred. This was only compromised by the unfortunate twist of not being able to buy a Pixel in South Korea.

But this week, my enthusiastic viewing of the San Francisco Giants was interrupted by pixel ads like a car accident.

A man with white glasses named Chris talked about how he had a serious accident due to the confused road composition and stubborn trucks.

Chris was in the passenger seat and had a pixel. He explained: “I remember that moment. The trucks are getting closer and closer.”

“I remember seeing my finger and I feel like something happens to my finger,” he added.

This is probably a bit strange. (Don’t worry, it has a pretty happy ending.)

In essence, the story is that Chris Pixel recognizes that he was in a car accident and vibrates asking him if he needs help.

Chris says he wasn’t really thinking about how his phone would save him. For some reason, Apple has hunted down the field of life-saving gadgets by talking about how the Apple Watch saved people’s lives.

Indeed, my colleague Jason Perlo helped his watch, which was skeptical of Cupertino, detect an arrhythmia and discover it before more serious consequences occurred, and how he did. He talked about his passion for Apple.

In the case of Chris, he presents his story in a factual way. This makes the narrative more powerful.

The features he describes have actually existed for some time and are now available on the Pixel 3, 4, 4a, 4a, 5G, and 5.

Unfortunately, it’s not available in all languages ​​and countries, and it also depends on connectivity. It may also be triggered by an event that may not be able to detect all accidents, rather than an accident. (Google lawyers are as thorough as Samsung lawyers.)

Still, Google released this ad in parallel with another ad. This is the story of a dad who had his first phone conversation with his son, thanks to Pixel’s live captioning feature.

In essence, it’s fun to see Google making more interesting efforts to create a Pixel ID.

If the company could put a little more energy into promoting it-and if it could be distributed more widely-the Pixel could be much more relevant.

Why did only 2 million Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones ship after 6 months of sale?

Many users are worried that Google wants the Pixel to be seen as more than just a phone for Android developers to enjoy.

This may never happen, so Pixel enthusiasts must do something to enjoy a great level of entertainment on behalf of the brand.

