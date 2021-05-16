Google I / O 2021 Preview: Android 12, Pixel 5a, Pixel Buds A, etc.





Google I / O is back this week after COVID-19 forced the annual Google Developers Conference to spend 2020 as a bystander. And with all the rumors surrounding Google’s show opening keynote, software giants seem to want to make up for the time lost in many product launches.

Google executives typically hold a week-long gathering of developers by sharing the latest news on Android, Chrome, and other areas of company search, AI, and machine learning learning. The keynote, scheduled for this Tuesday (May 18th), is no exception, with many revelations about working on the latest version of Android and some potential news about hardware built by Google.

Even if it comes back, Google I / O isn’t completely back. Instead of meeting in person, a recent meeting was held outdoors at Shoreline Amphitheatre, right next to Google HQ. This year’s I / O is a de facto issue. But that means we need to make it easier than ever to follow all Google I / O announcements.

Here’s what you can expect from this year’s Google I / O and tips for streaming the opening keynote from the comfort of your home or office.

Google I / O Keynote: How to watch

Google I / O 2021 will start on Tuesday, May 18th and will run until Thursday, May 20th. For most people, the focus is on the opening keynote, which begins Tuesday at 1 pm EST / 10 am PST.

The Google I / O keynote can be viewed on the Google I / O website. Here, the meeting is streamed to everyone. Since Google also owns and operates YouTube, we can expect the keynote to be streamed on YouTube as the dedicated Google I / O keynote page has already been set up for the streaming service.

Google I / O Keynote: What to Expect

Keynote speeches at developer meetings are typically aimed at participating app makers, engineers, and other coders. Sure, Google is no exception, coordinating remarks for those who use the tool. However, Google is aware that other people are involved, and in general I / O has some announcements that address the more consumer crowd.

Google I / O 2021 may make some of these announcements. Last month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai made fun of “important product updates and announcements” at a developer conference. Some of these look like this:

Android 12 on Google I / O

It’s easy to get a pretty full Android 12 preview this week. Android updates have always been the focus of much I / O attention, and consumers are usually the first to fully see software updates released later this year.

Of course, Android 12 has already been released in the form of up to a third developer preview so far. These releases are targeted at app makers, so you can update your software to add compatibility when new operating systems come out later this year. Still, thanks to these developer previews, you can get the flavors of what Android 12 brings.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Some of the highlights of Android 12 so far are the new interface of notification shades and responsive notifications that open the target activity as soon as you tap it. Android 12 also introduces a conversation widget that allows you to display key chats with your favorite contacts on your phone’s home screen.

To deal with the increasing screen size of smartphones, Android 12 is considering introducing a one-handed mode to make it easier to operate the smartphone. The Android 12 interface will also add a face-based auto-rotation feature that adjusts the orientation of the phone screen based on the position of the face. In fact, Google may be planning interface changes related to the Material Next update of the rumored Material Design Guidelines.

You may be able to call the Google Assistant on your smartphone in several new ways. Android 12 adds a double-tap gesture on the back of the smartphone that launches the Digital Assistant. You can also add pressing the power button on your phone as a way to wake up your assistant.

In addition to the feature laundry list, you can better understand when Android 12 will be available. Google typically releases beta versions of software updates for I / O. This is true even if it’s readily available on your Pixel smartphone. Google can also clarify when the final release is set to arrive. Currently, it has been going well for some time since August.

Google I / O Pixel 5a

Pixel 3a debuted on Google I / O 2019. If the event actually happened, the Pixel 4a would probably have appeared at last year’s developer conference. So it’s no wonder that Pixel 5a could be one of Pichai’s key announcements. Some rumors suggest that the Google I / O preview of Pixel 5a will ship in June.

(Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer / Voice)

However, the global shortage of semiconductor chips could throw monkey wrenches into those plans. The company may postpone the announcement if it doesn’t have enough chips to mass-produce Google’s next-budget phone. When Google defeated previous rumors that the Pixel 5a was canceled, the company said the new phone was “announced later this year when it became available in the United States and Japan and last year’s series phone was introduced.” Stated. Many people interpret it as August, a year after the release of Pixel 4a.

Regardless of when the Pixel 5a came out, it is expected that the main camera will be equipped with an ultra-wide-angle lens after the Pixel 4a offers only one rear shooter. The new smartphone may work with the same Snapdragon 765G chipset as the Pixel 5. In other words, it is also compatible with 5G.

Pixel Buds A series on Google I / O

If the Pixel 5a doesn’t come out next week (or if it does), what’s the most likely hardware announcement from Google? This could be a new version of Google’s wireless earphones to adopt similar products from Apple and Samsung.

Specifically, the Pixel Buds A series, also known as the Pixel Buds A, is widely expected to see Google I / O as Google aims to announce a lower-priced version of the earphones. These fall in the $ 100- $ 150 range and remove some of the more advanced features found on the Pixel Buds 2.

(Image credit: Gizmodo)

Google made fun of these earphones by emailing their customers, so we’re pretty sure they’ll be coming soon, not late. At this point, the only question is whether “early” means “Google’s I / O keynote.”

Google I / O Whitechapel

The biggest hardware news on Google I / O may be hardware that won’t appear until fall. Rumors are swirling that Google is working on its own silicon to power future smartphones, as well as Apple’s ABionic chip, which helps the iPhone pace performance. This fall’s Pixel 6 release could be the first Google smartphone to work with a Google chip codenamed Whitechapel.

This does not mean that Google I / O will be announcing Pixel 6. But, as Apple did with the M1 chip at last year’s Worldwide Developer Conference, Google was able to pull another page out of Apple’s book by announcing the move to its own processor in advance. It will certainly alert Android developers to the new chip ahead of the Pixel 6 launch scheduled for later this year.

Other hardware announcements on Google I / O

All Google event previews include a required reference to your Pixel Watch, so check that box. For years, Google has been rumored to release a Wear OS-based smartwatch, and for years Google wasn’t obliged to talk to rumors. We’re looking forward to the upcoming release of renderings that appear to be showing off the Pixel Watch last month. But when someone actually hits the Pixel Watch on our list, we believe. For now, you’ll be happy to hear about the Wear OS changes. This often ends in a short period of time with the Google I / O keynote.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

Smart home products seem like a better bet for I / O. A Google blog post promoting the potential Google Assistant announcement at a developer conference mentions a session titled “What’s New in Smart Homes.” In this session, “I promise to dive into the product vision, new product launches, and showcase the great assistant experience built by the developer community.” I / O work for Eagle Eye participants. It’s the announcement of new products that makes us think that there may be smart speakers and other Nest branded products.

Google Assistant, Google Lens, Google Duplex on Google I / O

All I / O spends some time on what Google is preparing for the Digital Assistant, AI-powered software tools, and machine learning advances. This year’s I / O is expected to remain the same, even if new features are frequently added to the Google Assistant throughout the year.

Notice Google Duplex, an AI-powered add-on that allows assistants to handle mundane tasks on your behalf. Duplex made its debut at the 2018 Developers Conference where Google showed you how to book dinner and other reservations on your behalf. More skills were exhibited in 2019. After a year off in 2020, Google is confident that Duplex is anxious to showcase what it has learned in the meantime.

