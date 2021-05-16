Alexa has a new hidden superpower: Transforming into a security camera





The Echo Show 10 allows you to pan and zoom when viewing as a security camera from the Alexa app.

Amazon

With a calm attitude, Alexa has an alter ego (a kind of crime fighter) who lives deep in the device settings of the Amazon Echo Show and just waits for a call. This setting is called home monitoring and transforms your smart display-as you can imagine-into a security camera.

Well, home monitoring may not be the origin of superheroes, but it’s still pretty nifty unless you need a lot of advanced security camera features. But why might you want to turn your Alexa device into a security camera, even though you can do the same thing with the drop-in feature just as easily.

Drop-ins are really just a type of video call, so your video will also appear on the device you’re calling. Instead, you may prefer a more ignorant approach, whether you check for people, pets, or anything else.

Currently playing: Watch this: Amazon updates Alexa in time for three echo shows …

5:40

Plus, if you have the latest Echo Show 10, you can not only view the camera feed, but also pan the room from left to right (unfortunately, you can’t move it up or down). Can’t you do that with drop-in?

If you have an Echo Show 5 in your bedroom, you’ll be happy to know that it has a physical shutter button to block the camera.

Amazon

Speaking of the new Echo Show 10, this feature didn’t really appear in the Alexa app until the latest version of Amazon’s flagship smart display. Initially, only the new Echo Show 10 was able to do that, but recent updates seem to have changed everything, and now the first-generation Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 have home monitoring settings.

In other words, this is the latest new feature.

Setting the Amazon Echo Show smart display to appear as a security camera in the Alexa app requires a little more care than enabling most features. For security reasons, it should be set on the device itself, not from within the app. That said, it should only take you a few minutes and it’s well worth the effort. Here’s how.

You need to enable home monitoring on the device itself, like this Echo Show 10, not from the Alexa app.

Start with a device that you enable as a Chris Monroe / CNET security camera

To enable your Echo Show device as a security camera, you need to access your device’s settings, not your Alexa app’s device settings (although you’ll eventually use the app here). First, go to your physical device, the actual Echo Show smart display, and swipe down from the top of the screen to access the main menu.[設定]Tap. (You can also say “Alexa, go to settings.”) From there, follow these steps:

1. On the right side of Home Monitoring, tap the toggle to turn it on.

2. The screen “Echo Show helps you monitor your house” is displayed.[続行]Tap.

3. A screen will appear asking you to confirm your account.[続行]Tap.

4. Enter your Amazon account password[完了]Tap.

5. The “All set” screen is displayed.[すぐに完了]Tap (If you time out this screen, your home monitoring settings will not change and you will have to start over from step 1).

There are two more settings on the device that you can adjust from here. This is explained below.

The previous generation Echo Show 8 also has settings to become a security camera.

Why Amazon Video Delays and Voice Alerts Needed

There are two options to consider before closing the settings menu completely. Both are about privacy.

[ビデオ遅延]Turning on the first toggle labeled, blurs the first few seconds of the video, similar to what happens with a drop-in call. This gives everyone behind the camera the opportunity to react to what is being seen suddenly. How do you know that they were suddenly looking at the camera?

You can see if you want to turn on the other toggle on this screen, the toggle labeled “Audio Alert”. If you enable this setting, the device will play a sound when the camera starts streaming, letting the other party know that the camera feed will be live.

Home monitoring allows you to check your kids on a nearby Echo Show 5 without using Alexa’s two-way calling feature (also known as drop-in).

Amazon

If you live alone, these settings probably don’t help much. However, if you live with other people, whether family or friends, it’s a fairly decent etiquette to warn you if you’re being monitored, so it’s a good idea to turn both on.

How to check for a new “security camera”

Now, the fun part. Check the camera. Note that if you do this from the same room as the camera you are logged on to, you will need to mute your phone or tablet to avoid audio feedback. The procedure is as follows:

1. Open the Alexa app and in the menu at the bottom[デバイス]Tap.

2. Scroll the top menu horizontally and[カメラ]Tap.

3. Tap the Echo Show device to display the camera.

The app then opens the camera feed. If you’re using the latest Echo Show 10, you can swipe left or right to pan the camera, or double-tap or pinch to zoom in and out.

If you need more advanced features such as recording video or receiving motion alerts, we recommend using a full-featured security camera such as Wyze.

Amazon

Advanced Tip: Rotate your smartphone or tablet sideways to get the largest and best view of your device’s camera. In landscape orientation, you can single-tap the screen to see speaker and microphone controls, or exit the camera feed.

Why You Still Want A Genuine Closed Security Camera

Now, there are a few things you can’t do with the Amazon Echo Show display. It should actually be able to run on a device labeled as a security camera. Most importantly, you can’t record video even when you’re streaming (probably unless you’re recording the screen of a real mobile device). That alone halves the usefulness of this feature.

There is also no quick and easy way to set up motion alerts, an integral part of security cameras. You can probably understand the workaround-for example, by creating a routine that notifies you when the camera detects a person-but these types of settings need to be placed in front of and in the center of the security camera interface. there is.

Home monitoring is great if all you want to do is just stop by from time to time.

Amazon

After all, Alexa’s home monitoring capabilities don’t replace a full-featured security camera, so if you need almost everything but the ability to view motion alerts, video recordings, or live streams, you’re probably dedicated. Security camera.

If all you need to do is stop by your pet, peep at your child, or just stop by and check things from time to time, you keep your money in your wallet and You can use the equipment you already have quite effectively.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos