Sky, NOW, and Roku users will get additional content to watch for free this week





The good news is that Sky, NOW (formerly NOW TV), and Roku users will receive a large amount of additional content on these platforms for free this week. Thanks to the service’s Roku Channel, which announced that 30 new original shows will air from May 20th to celebrate World Streaming Day.

According to Roku, the lineup includes a series of star-studded content, including Emmy Award-winning shows and an entertaining script series. Die Hart featuring Kevin Hart, Chrissy Court featuring Chrissy Teigen, and the Cup of Joe featuring Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. These Roku Originals will be added to the extensive lineup of over 25,000 free movies and shows already available on the platform.

Sweta Patel, Vice President of Engagement Growth Marketing at Roku, said of the launch: Many new viewers who may not have a Roku device – and it’s all available for free.

“We have created a great user experience for delivering exclusive, original content that is accessible everywhere the Roku Channel is streamed.”

With the release of these original Roku, Sky users will be provided with even more content.

The satellite TV company has just released the Fat Burning Peloton app on the Sky Q Box, and you don’t need any special equipment to get a little more fit.

The Peloton service has live classes that you can attend directly from your living room. Sessions such as yoga, running, cardio, boot camp, stretching.

Of course, being part of Sky Q, Peloton subscribers can attend the latest on-demand and live classes via TV.

If you want to try it, SkyQ[マイアプリ]You can use the Peloton service in the menu, but the easiest way to get to the app is to say “Peloton” to the SkyQ voice remote and open the app. You can also say “fitness” or “get exercise” to find the entire fitness destination page.

