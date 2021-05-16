ESA partners with startup to launch first debris removal mission in 2025





The recent fall of a giant Chinese rocket to Earth has renewed concerns about the dangers of space junk, and one project from the European Space Agency may be able to help.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced plans to launch a space debris removal mission in 2025 with the help of a Swiss startup called ClearSpace. This mission, called ClearSpace-1, uses an 4-arm robot to capture the Vega Secondary Payload Adapter (Vespa) left by ESA’s Vega Launcher in 2013. Space Junk is about 500 miles (800 km). It is on earth and weighs about 220 pounds. (100 kilograms).

“Consider all the orbital captures that have occurred up to this point. They were all done with collaborative and fully controlled target objects,” said then ESA Director Jan Wörner from the Space Agency. Said in a December statement. .. “For space debris, by definition, such control is not possible. Instead, the object drifts and often rolls randomly.”

The ESA recently signed a $ 104 million (€ 86 million) contract with ClearSpace to accomplish this feat. The team uses a ClearSpace-1 robot to capture a Vespa from low earth orbit and drag it into the Earth’s atmosphere. There, both spacecraft burn out. According to the statement, if everything goes according to plan, the mission is to first remove previously generated space debris from orbit.

“This first uncooperative capture and disposal of space objects represents a very challenging outcome,” Wörner said in a statement. “Because the total number of satellites is set to grow rapidly over the next decade, we regularly control the level of debris to prevent a series of collisions that could exacerbate the debris problem. Removal is essential. “

Low Earth orbit is littered with debris from inactive satellites to the upper stage of the rocket and discarded bits left over from the separation. These space debris travel at tens of thousands of miles per hour and can collide, damaging active satellites and spacecraft in their path.

“At orbital speed, even screws can collide with explosive forces, which mission designers can’t prevent. Instead, they actively remove debris,” said Luc Piguet, founder and CEO of ClearSpace. You need to manage the threat by doing so. ” statement. “Our” tow truck “design clears major orbits of debris that may become unusable in future missions, eliminates the increased risk and responsibility of owners, and benefits the entire space industry. Will be available for. Affordable and sustainable on-orbit service. “

This is the first time ESA has paid for such a service contract rather than procuring and executing the entire mission directly. According to the statement, the space agency states that this new way of doing business is the first step in establishing a new commercial sector in space.

In addition to the contract with ESA, ClearSpace relies on commercial investors to cover mission costs. As part of ESA’s Clean Space Initiative and Active Debris Removal / Orbital Services Project (ADRIOS), the space agency will provide key technologies such as advanced guidance, robotic arms, navigation, control systems and vision-based AI. .. ClearSpace-1 builds targets autonomously.

The Vespa is a reasonable first target for the ClearSpace-1, given its relatively simple shape, sturdy construction, and about the same size as a small satellite. If everything goes according to plan, the team can leverage the same technology to capture larger and more challenging space debris in future missions. The team plans to first test ClearSpace-1 in a lower orbit of about 310 miles (500 km) before launching a mission to capture Vespa in 2025.

“This pioneering capture reoccurs not only for debris removal by responsible space personnel around the world, but also for in-orbit service,” said Luisa Innocenti, head of the ESA’s Clean Space Office. It’s about laying the foundation for your business case. ” In the statement. “These same technologies will also enable satellite refueling and service in orbit, extending the life of the satellite. Ultimately, this trend will extend to orbital assembly, manufacturing and recycling. thinking about.”

