Left-field fans of iPhone 13 were disappointed because future phones have only minor upgrades

Based on rumors and leaked information, this year may not be a good year for iPhone fans. This is because future iPhone 13s will only have minor updates than the iPhone 12.

This means that it can be unobtrusive in the face of some other phones coming out this year, especially the Google Pixel 6.

But if you know the iPhone, the latest ones can face great success regardless. Apple was able to upgrade only the chipset and keep the rest. According to tech experts, the iPhone 13 will still sell for millions of dollars.

Leakage information of iPhone 13

Despite the leak of information about the phone and the spread of rumors online, it’s still early to judge the phone.

However, from what was collected by TechRadar, the iPhone 13 may be the iPhone 12, but it has been upgraded a bit.

The leak shows the same phone selection, the same screen size, and repetitive updates with the same resolution as last year.

If there are rumors, the design of the iPhone 13 series may be similar to the design of the iPhone 12 series. Fans could have expected some changes in dimensions, but nothing more.

In the meantime, the camera could be improved, but still not so much as rumors say. According to Tom’s guide, we expect minor aperture changes and minor hardware improvements, but no other major upgrades.

Even phone chipsets, which you can usually rely on to get a significant boost for each new model, can be a fairly modest upgrade and have been reported to be the same size as the iPhone 12 chipset. .. It will be a big improvement.

So far, the only major update that seems likely in the iPhone 13 range is the move to a 120Hz refresh rate screen, which has so far been rumored only on iPhone Pro models. It’s something Android has provided for many years. Numerous Android phones with even higher refresh rates.

Pick up Pixel 6

When it comes to Android phones, Apple seems to be treading water on the iPhone 13, according to Forbes, but Google may have finally fallen asleep and made an exciting phone.

Pixels smartphones are sophisticated and sophisticated smartphones with great software, great cameras, and usually reasonably priced. But as with the Google Pixel 6, they are generally not the most ambitious and exciting devices.

A leak on a Pixel smartphone reveals design possibilities. This is very different from most other mobile phones, not just Pixel smartphones of the past.

Combined with the Pixel 6’s rumored Google chipset, the phone could be more than a surefire way to keep Android in stock and could be a true rival to the Samsung Galaxy S21. , May beat iPhone13.

However, while the iPhone 13 has no merit in comparison to the Pixel 6, it’s not just the exciting phones that will land this year.

