See estimated prices, features, etc.





Poco is a brand known for bringing “too good” devices in the budget price segment. Xiaomi’s spin-off is now expected to continue this effort and fill its budget M-series with a new phone called Poco M3 Pro 5G. It also acts as another variant of the Poco M3 that grabbed the eyeball for a different design.Read more-Details on Poco M35G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC confirmed

The Poco M3 Pro 5G can follow the lead and be in the limelight, mainly due to the fact that it will be the company’s first low-priced 5G phone. We are planning to enter through an online global event on May 19th, and there are some details to gaze at and get a fair idea of ​​the device before it goes on sale.Read also-Poco M3 Pro 5G design, spec leaked: what this looks like

If you’re looking forward to future Poco phones, we’ve carefully selected all the details about it. Read to keep yourself up to date.Read Also-The Poco M3 Pro 5G, confirmed for release on May 19, may arrive as a redmi Note 105G with a re-badge.

Summary of Poco M3 Pro 5G

Before we get started, we need to know that Poco smartphones will be launched via virtual events on May 19th. Virtual events will be livestreamed through the company’s global YouTube channel. If you’re interested in witnessing the launch live, you can go to the same place.

However, it is not yet known when the device will reach the Indian coast. Apparently, it can happen shortly after global launch. Now let’s take a closer look at the details of the device.

design

Currently, Poco has not officially announced the design of the Poco M3 Pro 5G. But leaks can help. According to the latest tweet by the famous Talekomi Ishan Agarwal, smartphones are expected to be designed to catch all the attention, following the leadership of their brothers.

The leaked rendering suggests a vertical strip to store the camera setup and company logo. There may be 3 rear snappers and 1 LED flash. This contradicts the Poco M3’s design with a huge horizontal camera hump. Besides this, the rear panel is embossed with “5G” to remind you of its function.

In contrast to the water drop notch found on the Poco M3, there is a punchhole display on the front. This is clearly a fundamental change in appearance.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will also be available in three color options, the company’s own colors: black, blue and yellow.

Function, specifications

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is expected to be a re-badged variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, but it is not available in India. I don’t have a complete grasp of the device, but there are some confirmed details.

As the company itself has revealed, the M3 Pro 5G will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, which is based on 7nm process technology. The SoC will be about 60% faster than the Poco M3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip.

Mobile phones have also been confirmed to get a 6.5 inch Full HD + display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display supports a dynamic switch feature that changes the refresh rate according to the contents of the display. This can extend battery life. By the way, the phone has been confirmed to have a 5,000mAh battery.

# POCOM3Pro 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh (typ) high capacity battery with 18W fast charging.

-POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 15, 2021

# POCOM3Pro 5G has 90Hz 6.5 FHD + DotDisplay with Dynamic Switch for a more flexible viewing experience! # MoreSpeedMoreEverythingpic.twitter.com / 6Fbw91Pem7

-POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 14, 2021

This is smaller than a 6,000mAh battery than a Poco M3. However, like the M3, it can support 18W fast charging. It may come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, there are no details of the RAM / storage variations that the phone gets.

As for the camera, it will come with a triple rear camera that can be rated at 48 megapixels (main), 2 megapixels (depth sensor), and 2 megapixels (macro lens). The front camera can stand at 8 megapixels. May share camera functionality with Poco M3.

In addition, Poco M3 Pro 5G is most likely to run Android 11 based on MIUI 12 and Poco Launcher. It may come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, high-resolution audio, stereo speakers, and regular connectivity options.

Price, stock status

Poco M3 Pro 5G, like Poco M3, is highly expected to fit in the affordable price range. There are no confirmed figures, but in India it can be between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. No details of availability have been announced when it will be available in India.

The launch will be held several times from now on. Therefore, it is advisable to wait until you have a more definitive idea.







