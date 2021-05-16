Behind the Epic-Apple Trial is a fast-growing app market worth competing for





In the 13 years since Apple launched the App Store, the number of apps has exploded. The business of delivering them to people’s smartphones has grown into a source of tens of billions of dollars annually for Apple and other major market operators, Alphabet Inc.s Google.

The app store has become an important gatekeeper for users to access software that can do everything on the Internet, such as watching TV, reading books, checking the weather, and so on. The key to a store’s business model is to collect commissions for consumers to purchase digital goods and services. It doesn’t make up part of the sales of real goods or services, such as T-shirts and car rides purchased from the store in the app, but when someone spends on video game benefits or enrolls in an online fitness program, The gatekeeper is cut.

The fee that Apple and Google often charge 30% is at the heart of the proceedings filed by Fortnite creator Epic Games against tech giants. Epic claims that Apple App Store rules curb competition and violate antitrust laws. The rules apply equally, it is legal to charge fees and cover costs such as maintaining user privacy.

The Epics case trial against Apple will begin on May 3 and could overturn an important part of the iPhone maker’s service business.

This is a snapshot of the rising app economy.

Consumers are spending billions of dollars on app stores.

According to analytics firm Sensor Tower, personal consumption of digital goods and services has skyrocketed in the last few years, and the amount of money companies earn fees is increasing at the same time.

Apple launched the App Store in 2008, the year after announcing the first iPhone with 500 apps. The Google Play Store was launched in 2012 by integrating the Android App Marketplace with Google’s music and ebook platform. Each company’s decision to require in-app purchases of digital products, services, and subscriptions to be routed through payment processing systems helped boost both revenues.

Apple and Google recently promised to cut developer fees this year.

Game apps dominate spending.

Mobile games generate revenue primarily through the sale of virtual products or access to special play modes. According to Sensor Tower, due to its spending, Tencent Holdings Ltd. Game apps such as Honor of Kings “and Niantic Inc.s Pokmon Go” have become one of the largest annual revenue apps on the App Store and Google Play.

Digital advertising is growing in apps.

In addition to in-app purchases, many apps are making money through advertising sales, a growing business in recent years, according to Omdia data. Ads are typically displayed in the game as a video that rewards the player for watching the player with in-game perks. Apple and Google have set guidelines that allow developers to generate revenue from in-app advertising.

Apple doesn’t make money directly from in-app advertising, but Google does make money on the AdMob platform. Both companies offer developers the option to list their apps at the top of user search results or pay to reach their customers on the app store page. However, such revenue is not included in the graph below.

Netflix, Tinder and TikTok are one of the most popular non-gaming apps.

In recent years, the top 10 consumer digital spending apps on the App Store include more non-gaming apps than Google Play. These apps include Netflix Inc., Match Group Inc.s Tinder, and ByteDance Ltd.s Tik Tok.

Epic, whose Fortnite game is one of the top mobile apps for digital spending, sought to extend its attacks on Apple and Google beyond the gaming world. We are seeking testimony from companies and small businesses such as Match and Spotify Technology SA. Match executives told the Senate panel last month that app store pricing is the company’s fastest-growing expense and will soon exceed $ 500 million annually.

Netflix, Spotify, and other companies have avoided Apple’s savings by moving to selling subscriptions and downloads through websites rather than apps. Apple prohibits businesses from mentioning apps that other consumers can go to subscribe to, and does not allow them to mention a 30% reduction in the revenue they collect.

Consumers are downloading more apps than ever before.

The increase in downloads reflects the increasing focus of people on mobile devices as the primary means of accessing the Internet. It also demonstrates the popularity of the free play and freemium models used by developers. This allows consumers to try the app before spending money on it.

Games that you can play for free are completely free, but you have the option to purchase virtual perks and experiences. The freemium app, on the other hand, provides basic functionality for free for additional or full access.

The number of app store developers is increasing.

According to analysts at analytics firm App Annie Inc, the pool of active developers in the Apples App Store and Googles Play Store has grown steadily over the years, driven by an increasing number of people relying on mobile devices to access the Internet. .. , Especially driving demand for food, drink, shopping and gaming apps, they said.

Most apps on the Apples App Store are free.

The total number of apps on the App Store was lower last year than in 2017. This is because Apple has removed apps that no longer meet the criteria for inclusion. In 2016 and 2017, we completed a large-scale purging of apps from the platform.

On the other hand, the percentage of apps that do not offer free in-app purchases is increasing. Despite this trend, Apples App Store revenue is increasing as consumers spend a lot of money on apps that offer in-app purchases and paid apps. The number of active iPhones around the world has also increased from about 900 million in 2019 to more than 1 billion this year.

