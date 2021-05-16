Google Support Work Permit for Spouse of H-1B Visa Holder





Alphabet Incs Google has submitted a legal summary to protect the work permit program that allows spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in the United States. About 40 companies, including Apple, Amazon, Twitter, and Microsoft, support US work permits for spouses of H1B visa holders.

During President Donald Trump’s time, his administration ended the issuance of work permits (H-4 EAD) to certain highly skilled spouses who came to the United States on the H-1B as part of his antiimmigration policy. I suggested to do it. H4 visas are issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services to relatives such as spouses and children under the age of 21 who are H1B holders.

Recently, US President Joe Biden has allowed dependents of H-1B visa holders to continue working in the country. This overall development will bring a sigh of relief to the millions of Indians who emigrated to the United States with their spouses.

We lead Amikas Briefs with over 40 companies and organizations to maintain and protect the H-4 EAD program. This is based on the Amikas Brief, which recently joined to support a proceeding filed by the American Immigration Bar Association to speed up the delay in processing H-4 work permits, Google said in a statement. He said while leading a decisive effort.

Many large companies in the tech industry that have announced increased immigration rights in the past filed Amikas briefs on Friday in a case known as Save Jobs USA Department of Homeland Security. High-tech companies that have signed Amikas Brief include Adobe, Amazon, Apple, Electronic Arts, eBay, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, PayPal, Reddit, StubHub and Twitter.

Opposed to a lawsuit attempting to prevent more than 90,000 spouses of skilled visa workers from finding employment in the country, she briefly stated that women would be disproportionately affected if the rules were revoked. (Because the percentage of women with H4 visas is high). Both companies argued that the harm to US workers was minimal. In fact, the program’s estimated unemployment of domestic workers is almost exactly offset by the 6,800 jobs created by the H-4 entrepreneurs who set up the company and employ American workers. writing.

Google CEO tweeted and Google is proud to support immigrants in our country. Participated in 30 other companies to promote innovation, create jobs and opportunities, and protect the H-4 EAD program to support families.

Click here for OTT recommended movies (daily list update)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos