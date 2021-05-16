Crypto and blockchain need to accept the problem and lead sustainability – TechCrunch





With Bitcoin prices hitting record highs and cryptocurrencies becoming more and more mainstream, the industry expanding its carbon footprint is hard to ignore.

Just last week, Elon Musk announced that Tesla will suspend the purchase of Bitcoin-based vehicles due to the environmental impact of the fossil fuels used in Bitcoin mining. We commend this decision and reveal the seriousness of the situation. The industry needs to tackle crypto sustainability right now. Otherwise, there is a risk of impeding cryptographic innovation and progress.

The market capitalization of Bitcoin today is a whopping $ 1 trillion. With companies like PayPal, Visa and Square collectively investing billions of dollars in cryptocurrencies, market participants need to take the lead in dramatically reducing the environmental impact of the industry as a whole. ..

Increasing demand for cryptocurrencies means intensifying competition among miners and increased energy use. For example, in late February, BTC’s electricity consumption increased by more than 163% from 165TWh to 433TWh due to soaring prices.

Sustainability has become a topic of concern on the agenda of global and local leaders. The Biden administration, which has rejoined the climate change agreement in Paris, is the first sign of this, and recently issued a statement showing how several federal and state agencies prioritize addressing the global climate crisis. Announced.

The proposed New York bill aims to ban the operation of cryptocurrency mining centers until the state can assess its full environmental impact. Earlier this year, the US Securities and Exchange Commission called for public comments on climate disclosure as shareholders increasingly seek information about what companies are doing in this regard. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the amount of energy consumed to process Bitcoin is staggering. The UK has announced plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 68% by 2030, and the Prime Minister launched an ambitious plan for the Green Industrial Revolution last year.

Cryptography stays here — this point is no longer arguable. This brings real-world benefits to both businesses and consumers. Benefits include more transparency, faster, more reliable, and cheaper transactions than ever before. But as the industry matures, sustainability must become central. It’s easier to build a more sustainable ecosystem than it is to reverse engineer at a later stage of growth. People in the cryptocurrency market need to consider the automobile industry as a canary. Automakers are currently modifying low-carbon and carbon-neutral solutions at great cost and inconvenience.

Market participants need to actively work together to realize a low-emission future powered by clean, renewable energy. Last month, the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA) was launched with more than 40 supporters, including Ripple, the World Economic Forum, the Energy Web Foundation, the Rocky Mountain Institute and ConsenSys, and all blockchains in the world run on 100% renewable energy. By 2025, with the goal of doing so.

While some industry participants are looking for renewable energy solutions, the larger industries still have a long way to go. 76% of Hashers claim to use renewable energy to power their activities, but only 39% of hash’s total energy consumption comes from renewable energy.

To have a meaningful impact, the industry needs to measure the use of renewable energy and devise open and transparent standards for miners to make renewable energy available and affordable. CCA is already working on such a standard. In addition, companies can pay high quality carbon offsets for remaining emissions, and perhaps historic emissions.

While the industry is committed to becoming more sustainable and long-term, there are currently environmentally friendly options available and some industry players are involved. Fintechs like Stripe have created carbon updates to encourage customers and partners to be more sustainable.

Companies can partner with organizations such as the Energy Web Foundation and the Renewable Energy Business Alliance to decarbonize blockchain. There are resources for those who want access to renewable energy sources and high quality carbon offsets. Other options include the use of essentially low carbon technologies such as XRP Ledger. It does not rely on proof of work (including mining) to significantly reduce blockchain and crypto finance emissions.

XRP Ledger is carbon neutral and uses a validation and security algorithm called Federated Consensus. This is about 120,000 times more energy efficient than Proof of Work. Ethereum, the second largest blockchain, is moving from proof of work to a much less energy-consuming verification mechanism called proof of stake. Proof of work systems are inefficient by design and always require more energy to keep moving forward.

The catastrophic effects of climate change are moving at an alarming rate. Taking an ambitious commitment to sustainability, or worse, denying the problem is not enough. Like the Paris Agreement, the industry needs real goals, collective action, innovation, and shared accountability.

Good news? The solution is practical and market driven and can bring value and growth to everyone. Working with climate change advocates, clean technology industry leaders and global financial decision makers, cryptocurrencies position blockchain as the most sustainable path to creating a green and digital financial future. Can be united for.

