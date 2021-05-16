Vacuum cleaner makers participate in technology wars to meet the nasty demands of buyers





The growing desire of Chinese customers for robot vacuums has created new technological competition with the world’s largest brands, with increasingly sophisticated sensors for tasks from smart routing to language processing and mobile communications. I’m packing the software into a mini housekeeper.

The recent war of innovation was triggered by the resurgence of demand for robot vacuums since last year, after the pandemic raised hygiene standards for many who are tense at home. According to data from research firm China Market Monitor (CMM) and home appliances cheaa.com, total sales of cleaning robots in China will increase by 19.1% to 9.4 billion yuan (about $ 1.46 billion) in 2020. We have recovered from the decline in 2019. Portal website.

Globally, the International Federation of Robotics estimates that 31 million domestic robots were sold between 2016 and 2019, 96% of which are vacuum cleaners and floor cleaning robots. According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, a leading market research platform, the robot vacuum market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13% from 2021 to 2026.

After meeting basic cleaning requirements, the development of next-generation vacuum cleaners will focus on more advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing human-machine interaction, and coordination between different machines. The white paper published by cheaa.com states: China Household Appliances Association.

“Technology upgrades have made vacuum cleaner robots a mature product in the high-end category after local brands such as Ecovacs and Xiaomi have introduced robots at a more reasonable price,” said the white paper.

Last year, Ecovacs Robotics, the first company to adopt AI and visual recognition for robot learners, dominated the Chinese market, according to the white paper. According to CMM data, it dominates 46.9% of the online market and owns an astonishing market share of 71.3% in physical stores. Local players Xiaomi and Roborock also hold a significant online market share due to their features and design appealing to young buyers.

Laser technology is becoming an integral part of top-notch products. The robot uses a tuned algorithm to transform laser feedback into a three-dimensional model of the surroundings, allowing it to identify items such as table legs, pets, and socks to avoid collisions.

In early 2020, Ecovacs announced a product with a laser system and a camera module. This allows the robot to detect objects that are twice as far apart. The company said it also improved the detection accuracy of small objects four times over its predecessor.

Xiaomi also emphasizes how far the product looks. Using a similar laser and camera setup, a Beijing-based company claims that the robot can detect objects 10 meters away. In addition, with an AI voice assistant like Siri, XiaoAI, users can voice commands to the robot to charge the robot itself and start or pause cleaning.

Roborock’s latest rollout looks down. The developer placed an ultrasonic sensor under the robot to detect the carpet. The robot then uploads the information to the user’s app and either commands the robot to leave the carpet or vacuum the carpet.

“It’s becoming more and more important for players to find their strengths to distinguish them from the competition,” the white paper said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos