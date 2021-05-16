Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Continues May 14, 15 and 16





There’s a big chat again within the SEO forum, and there are signs from yet another automatic tracking tool for Google search algorithm updates. Over the past few months, we’ve seen weekly unconfirmed weekend updates from Google, and mid-week, last week, we’ve seen some surprising unconfirmed updates. And now we’re seeing yet another weekend update.

Normally I’ll keep this story for tomorrow, but I’ll be offline from tonight to Tuesday night, and I won’t be able to see the changes in the next 50 hours or so. That said, I’m seeing yet another big sign of a Google update, which is now very repetitive.

SEO Update Chatter:

The unconfirmed May 13th update is still hot and seems to be brewing something. Here’s an ongoing chat from the ongoing Webmaster World thread:

Yes, me too. Also, core updates for affected sites. It’s clearly up today, the biggest since the last core update (although I don’t expect to stick, but I won’t).

Obviously they did something and tweaked / updated some of the algo that they normally run in core updates. I don’t understand why Sullivan can’t confirm this.

Checking current US traffic levels v30 / 60/90/180/365 levels /

I currently average 60%, or -40%

In my widget division, only the acquisition of Google.com SERP by a US company has been completed.

From the top 10 trade widgets in New York, non-US companies are not ranked on the first page and only a few on the second page.

What do i say Useless, biased, deliberately manipulated?

Whatever the reason, it’s now visible to everyone in my industry.

Yozer. SEMR breaks the US charts and climbs the UK-and some strange behavior (probably related to indexing issues) on some of the sites I care for (probably not my own) On mobile, some of the latest news terms show terribly outdated results (and Wiki pages, Twitter profiles, Instagram, and some “people ask” obstacles. Until). When switching to the News tab, the results may not be relevant to the term. Still to assess desktop damage, but this is just ….. strange. Obviously something is happening.

I’m skyrocketing while almost all non-news site competitors are declining. All sites in my niche (all legitimate industry sites) were brutally hit by the last core update and replaced by news sites, mostly with thin content affiliate pages.

Most of these competitors are bigger than me (and older with better links and much more content), but they’re declining and I’m on the rise. I don’t expect this to stick. It benefits me, and even if it’s great, it doesn’t make sense objectively.

My home page is down 66% from noon on a regular Saturday, but traffic across the United States is down 44%. Some of that is recovering at the end of my day, but since the end of April, US traffic has been steadily declining from 20% to 25% per day. This is ridiculous … all my inquiries are from outside the United States and there are few inquiries from my country (and no sales)!

I’ve noticed that UK and EU traffic is very strong, but Canada and Australia are alternating … one day one surges, the other disappears, and vice versa. Is anyone else watching this?

Oh boy. Definitely something terribly wrong. I’m running a personal DiscoverFeed check, and I’m having another problem with old and irrelevant content cluttering up. I agree with some of the above. If there are no competitors in your country’s database, it’s very difficult to find them on Google. For example. One competitor may dominate India, but searching for one of the strongest keywords in the UK doesn’t show them. The same is true in other countries. Core updates were limited to the United States only, so they rarely exist online outside the United States, but they are starting to change at a very slow pace. I don’t know why I chose this path for the December core update.

Chatting is pretty hot right now and I don’t think it will be gone the next day or so.

Google tracking tool

There are also major changes in the tools. So far, the tool looks like this:

Mozcast (note the new design) is up to 92 degrees, the best with this tool.

SEMRush is also very high:

Rank Ranger showing a big swing:

Cognitive SEO that shows big changes:

Advanced web rankings:

SERPMetrics:

Accuranker:

SERPwoo:

More the same from Google on the weekend update, but this seems pretty big given that all the chatter and rank check tools are pretty lit this weekend.

How is your weekend ranking?

Forum discussion at Webmaster World.

