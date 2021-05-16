Expo 2020 Dubai: Thai Pavilion covered with floral curtains





The pavilion demonstrates technological advances while staying true to the heart of Thai DNA, or the hospitality and friendliness that Thais are very familiar with.Image Credit: Provided

Dubai: Known for its pristine beaches, ancient temples and delicious food, Thailand is ready to introduce its products to the world at this year’s Expo 2020 Dubai.

With a façade covered with more than 500 artificial Dokurak crown flowers, the Thai Pavilion is another country’s specialty, considered a symbol of good luck, bringing state-of-the-art technology to the show.

Here’s what you need to know about the pavilion in the Mobility District before it opens on October 1, 2021.

What is the meaning of Dokuraku flowers?

The crown flower in the Thai pavilion represents good luck, new opportunities, new markets and innovation.

Pavilion theme

The theme of the pavilion, which is over 3,600 square meters, is mobility for the future. It focuses on a new economic model for the country, also known as Thailand 4.0. This is a 20-year strategic plan aimed at rebuilding the sector using creativity, innovation and new technologies.

What is Thailand 4.0?

Thailand’s new economic strategy was officially announced in 2018. This is a 20-year plan focused on “safety, wealth and sustainability”. Aerospace is one of the 10 industries in Thailand 4.0 invested by the government. Others include next-generation automotive, intelligent electronics, advanced agriculture and biotechnology, food processing, tourism, digital, robotics, logistics, biofuels and biochemistry, and medicine. Posted by the Royal Thai Embassy in Washington.

Therefore, the pavilion shows technological advances while staying true to the heart of Thai DNA, or the hospitality and friendliness that Thais are very familiar with.

Pavilion architecture

Floral curtains on the façade of the pavilion change shades to create a variety of designs. On the other hand, the traditional Thai-style angled roof pays homage to the country’s unique architecture.

The “lucky flowers” that decorate the exterior are arranged in a cross-shaped link pattern that represents mobility and connectivity.

On the outer wall of the pavilion, you can see the golden color that is ubiquitous in Thai architecture and symbolizes the rich land.

However, this structure is not only good looking, but also an environmentally friendly project aimed at leaving minimal carbon dioxide emissions. All materials used for construction are locally sourced. In addition, recycled concrete, steel and aluminum are used for the building.

In addition to this, the pavilion is painted in natural shades, which consumes less energy. Even the flower mesh helps to insulate and help maintain a comfortable temperature.

Meet the mascot

The Thai Pavilion has two official mascots, Mali and Luck, which represent Thai hospitality.

Meet the official mascots Luck and Mali when you visit the Thai Pavilion in October. YouTube / @ Expo2020DubaiThailand

What can you do with the pavilion?

There are many things to experience at the Thai Pavilion. Let’s take a look at some highlights here:

Meals: Try authentic Thai food such as Pad Thai (fried noodles) at the pavilion. Take your souvenirs home: We promise snacks at the on-site gift shop. View Works of Art: An art feature titled The Miracle of Smiles will be on display. Experience: A 360 degree adventure with virtual reality (VR) gear for an immersive tour of Thailand. Flowers etc .: Visitors can share flower sculptures in the pavilion garden.

Expo 2020 Dubai, a six-month mega event, will take place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

-The writer is a Gulf News intern.

