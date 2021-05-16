Developers say Apple’s fraudulent app issue could have escaped billions of people





For years, Apple has featured solid marketing for its devices and the App Store, and people have come to believe that it’s the safest software ecosystem around. But marketing doesn’t always match the truth, and we continue to learn that the App Store may not be as secure as people think. In fact, one developer believes that App Store fraud can be measured in billions instead of millions. Kosta Eleftheriou is an app developer and self-proclaimed professional App Store critic who tracks scams and issues that Apple allegedly ignored. He recently found a casino hidden in children’s games, inappropriate games over the age of four, and a wealth of fleecewear. Many of these apps are heavily rated by real people trying to protect others, plagued by false reviews, and greatly complicate matters. In an ongoing quest to explore the App Store, he asks the team, “Develop a system that automatically finds and purges underrated apps !!”, the source of worldwide product marketing. I found a 6 year old email from Senior Vice President Phil Schiller. It seems that no such software was created until Eleftheriou created it himself, and the results are amazing. Eleftheriou shared a screenshot on Twitter targeting one developer, Dragon Game Studio. In this screenshot, there are over 40 fraudulent apps on the App Store with total revenue of over $ 3.5 million. However, this is just one developer, and Eleftheriou believes that this type of fraud is widespread and can be measured at “billions of dollars instead of millions of dollars.”

Of course, this isn’t the beginning of App Store concerns. According to a legal document obtained by Financial Times, even senior Apple engineers describe the App Store’s defense against malicious apps as “bringing a plastic butter knife into a shootout.” .. It’s this case that Epic Games wants to take advantage of Apple’s current court battle with its walled yard and its claims of monopoly practice.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos