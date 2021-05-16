Lifestyle News | Research demonstrates the unique “time compression” effect of virtual reality on people





Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): Psychologists at the University of California, Santa Cruz discover that playing games in virtual reality creates an effect called “time compression,” which makes the passage of time faster than expected. Did.

Grayson Mullen, an undergraduate student in cognitive science at the time, worked with psychology professor Nicolas Davidenko to design an experiment to test how virtual reality affects game players’ sense of time differently from traditional monitors. did.

The results are currently published in the journal Timing and Time Perception.

Mullen has designed a maze game that can be played in both virtual reality and traditional formats. The research team then recruited 41 undergraduate students from the University of California, Santa Cruz to test the game. Participants played in both formats, and researchers randomized which version of the game each student started with. Both versions were essentially the same, but the mazes were slightly different, so there was no repetition between formats.

Participants were asked to stop playing the game when they felt that five minutes had passed. There was no clock available, so each person had to make this estimate based on his or her perception of the passage of time.

In previous studies of time perception in virtual reality, participants were often asked about their post-event experiences, but in this experiment, the research team managed time to understand what was happening at the moment. I wanted to integrate my tasks into a virtual reality experience. .. Researchers recorded the actual time elapsed when each participant stopped playing the game. This revealed a gap between participants’ perception of time and reality.

Studies show that participants who played the virtual reality version of the game initially played an average of 72.6 seconds longer before they felt that five minutes had passed since they started on a traditional monitor. In other words, students played 28.5 percent more time than they could in virtual reality compared to traditional formats.

This compression effect was only observed among the participants who first played the game in virtual reality. The paper concluded that this was because participants, regardless of format, were based on second round time decisions based on first time estimates made during the first round. However, if the time compression observed in the first round can be translated into other types of virtual reality experiences or longer time intervals, it can be a big step in understanding how this effect works. There is sex.

There are many informal explanations about time compression in virtual reality from people who have experienced it first hand, but it is still an active area of ​​research. One of the most well-known previous studies applied virtual reality time compression to reduce the duration of treatment for chemotherapy patients, but the experiment did not compare virtual reality with traditional screen formats. It was.

“This is the first time we can really separate that we’re not just playing video games, but what we’re seeing, not just the content,” Malen said. “It is the fact that virtual reality, as opposed to traditional screens, contributes to this compression effect.”

Time compression can be useful in some situations, such as enduring unpleasant treatments or spending time on long-haul flights, but in other situations it can have detrimental consequences.

“Virtual reality headsets will be easier to wear for long periods of time, and this format will make more immersive games, so I think you should avoid becoming like a virtual casino. How much time do you have? I don’t know if I’m spending it. “

Research on game addiction has shown that the inability to track time during gameplay can adversely affect a player’s sleep cycle and mood. These effects can be more pronounced in virtual reality, but game designers will probably help minimize risk by integrating clocks that appear at regular intervals during gameplay. Mullen says.

It’s also important to discover why virtual reality seems to contribute to the compression of time. In this treatise, Mullen describes one possibility. This is related to the fact that in virtual reality, the player’s physical perception is low. Psychology professor Nikolay Davydenko, co-author and advisor to this treatise, explained why this is important.

“In virtual reality, when you look down, you may not be able to see your normal body position, or you may see a schematic of your body, but it doesn’t feel like your body,” says Davydenko. “There is a theory that our brain may depend on our heartbeat and other body rhythms to help track the passage of time, so you are too clear of your body in virtual reality. If you have a non-sense, you may have missed the pulse of this timekeeping mechanism. “

Future experiments to test this theory may generate new insights that will help designers maximize the benefits of time compression and minimize harm as virtual reality technology continues to grow. (ANI)

