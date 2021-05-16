A beginner’s guide to streaming on Twitch





Every day, millions of people log in to Twitch for one purpose. To see their favorite streamers play the games they love. If you always had the knack for playing games, you might be able to involve some of these viewers.

We don’t lie, streaming for beginners is difficult. It takes a long time to get followers, but once you get them, you can make a lot of money. First, you will need some equipment.

You also need to be careful about the games you play. When using a webcam, you need to be careful about how it looks.

Need some more details? We have covered you. Keep reading to learn how to succeed on Twitch.

Collect the right equipment

All game guides explain that certain equipment is required to host high quality streams. First, buy a laptop with 8GB or more of RAM and a Core i5 processor.

If you want to stream from the console, you need to get a video capture card. It sends your footage from your console to your laptop.

Then make your audience hear your voice. Buy high quality microphones and pop filters. If you don’t get the headphones, the echo from the game audio will be terrible.

You don’t need to have two monitors when playing computer games, but it helps. This allows you to play games on one screen and manage your streaming software on the other screen.

Showing your face on your webcam is not mandatory. However, if you go that route, make sure it looks good. You don’t have to dress up, but do your best.

Software selection

Your streaming software combines audio and video from your broadcast for you. There is a lot of free software that you can try if you have limited funds. Twitch has also released its own software, but it’s still in beta production.

Which video games do you need to stream?

These Twitch streamers and popular influencers tell you to stream your favorite games. If you don’t like what you’re playing, don’t get into the tide of the game, as the viewer can decide.

Sure, you want to make money in the end, but that shouldn’t be the reason you’re doing this. As long as you enjoy, there will be people out there who want to see you. If you get popular along the way, it’s icing on the cake.

The secret to successful streaming for beginners

Do you always enjoy video games? Broadcasting yourself on Twitch may be the right thing to do for you. We don’t lie, streaming for beginners is rough.

It will take some time for you to get followers, and getting all the equipment can be expensive. But once you jump off, you’ll find that all your efforts are worth more.

Looking for more ways to become popular on Twitch? Check out the blog every day to get started.

