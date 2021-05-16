New Google Lens feature helps you identify your favorite flowers and birds





New features in Google Lens allow flower lovers to identify their favorite flowers if they come across something pretty in the wild.

Roses and daisies are probably within the knowledge of most people, as flower identification does not come naturally to us.

But now you can go back to some of the pretty places you visited on the many walks you took during the pandemic and finally find out what those pretty flowers you admired were actually called. maybe.

If you are also a fledgling birdwatcher, your knowledge may be limited, so any push in the right direction will help, especially if your phone technology allows it.

With the new Google Lens feature, users can further identify and admire by simply pointing their smartphone’s camera at the flowers, birds, and insects of interest.

A spokesperson for this app said: ‘Ireland is home to tens of thousands of species, including 400 species of birds, more than 4,000 species of plants and 12,000 species of insects.

“With the help of Google Lens and mobile phone cameras, we can identify all the new plants, insects and birds that we come across when exploring the county.”

Explaining how to use this feature, a spokeswoman added: ‘Open the Google app on your mobile phone and in the search bar[Googleレンズ]Tap.

‘Point the camera at the flower to identify the plant. Swipe up to learn about discoveries. “

If that is your passion, you can edit all your photos to create your own gallery of beautiful objects.

You can use Google Lens with Google Photos, Google Assistant on most Android smartphones, and Google apps on Android and Apple smartphones.

