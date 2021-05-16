Google details the 2021 digital space I / O Adventure.





One of Google’s tasks in 2021 is to make I / O more than just a rigorous developer conference on a video live stream. Google’s answer is a digital space called “virtual event experience” and I / O adventure.

In the days leading up to I / O 2021, Google will show product demos on I / O Adventures, chat with Google employees, increase Google Developer profile badges and virtual stolen goods, and the community. I explained in detail how to participate in and create avatars. , And discover the Easter eggs. It begins on the first day of I / O after the developer keynote ending at 1:00 pm on the PT and ends at 2:00 pm on May 20th. This is almost MMO-like (large-scale multiplayer online game) / Second Life nature.

Registered participants can create customized avatars. This one-eyed character has a body made in a block shape and has more customization options available by collecting “unique virtual swags to express your style”. This includes Android mascots, I / O strap badges, signs with product logos, and locked chests everywhere.

You and your avatar will then be able to explore the digital space modeled on the Shoreline Amphitheater’s I / O grounds. For example, there is a statue of Android 12, and a virtual event is being held on Thursday, May 20th at 9:15 am PST, calling on the Android developer community to take a group photo.

Participants will be able to chat with other users and Google employees during certain “live” hours using the emoji-responsive feature. This experience supports English, Simplified Chinese, Indonesian, French, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese.

There is an approval waiting time for new registration. Sign in again after 9am on the calendar day following the meeting to join as a participant. Thank you for your understanding.

As in real life, there is a product dome with a roundtable meeting moderated by up to 10 people “including Google developers”. I / O Adventure is not only fun, it’s also a way to book one-on-one topic-based office hours with Google employees via Google Meet.

Details of Google I / O:

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links that make money. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos